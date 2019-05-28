Miley Cyrus Reveals New EP Artwork For ‘She Is Coming’
She's got cattitude.
Sorry, like, every other artist, but 'we listen to' Miley.
After Miley Cyrus’s epic performance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, the singer decided that she had a lot more in store for her fans - and it’s all to do with the release of her brand new EP ‘She Is Coming’.
Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the singer revealed the EP artwork for her brand new body of music, which sees her donning a Sex Pistols inspired T-shirt, wearing ripped, studded jeans, and posing like the supermodel she is. It’s rock and roll, it’s punk, and it’s a completely new look for the singer - a look that we can’t get enough of.
Check Out Miley Cyrus’s EP Cover For 'She Is Coming':
Playing two tracks from the new project, ‘Cattitude’, the girl power anthem that references artists such as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, and ‘Mother’s Daughter’, a song that sees Miley scream lyrics such as ‘Don’t f**ck with my freedom’, the singer proves yet again that she is an artist whose unafraid to experiment with her music and take huge creative jumps.
The EP is also rumoured to include collabs with the likes of RuPaul, Swae Lee and Ghostface Killah.
It's due to be released on the 31st of May and in the meantime, here’s some Miley Cyrus ASMR of her eating fruit, because that’s what your life has been missing: