Miley Cyrus Reveals New EP Artwork For ‘She Is Coming’

Sorry, like, every other artist, but 'we listen to' Miley.

After Miley Cyrus’s epic performance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, the singer decided that she had a lot more in store for her fans - and it’s all to do with the release of her brand new EP ‘She Is Coming’.

It cuts you deep and leaves a scar

Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart

And nothing breaks like a heart



I heard you on the phone last night

We live and die by pretty lies

You know it, oh, we both know it

These silver bullet cigarettes

This burning house, there's nothing left

It's smoking, we both know it

We got all night to fall in love

But just like that we fall apart

We're broken, we're broken



Mmm, well nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now



Well, there's broken silence

By thunder crashing in the dark

(Crash in the dark)

And this broken record

Spin endless circles in the bar

(Spin 'round in the bar)

This world can hurt you

It cuts you deep and leaves a scar

Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart

Mhmm, and nothing breaks like a heart



We'll leave each other cold as ice

And high and dry, the desert wind

Is blowing, is blowing

Remember what you said to me?

We were drunk in love in Tennessee

And I hold it, we both know it



Mmm, nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now

Nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now



Well, there's broken silence

By thunder crashing in the dark

(Crash in the dark)

And this broken record

Spin endless circles in the bar

(Spin 'round in the bar)

This world can hurt you

It cuts you deep and leaves a scar

Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart

Mhmm, and nothing breaks like a heart

Nothing breaks like a heart

Mhmm, and nothing breaks like a heart



(My heart, my heart)

Nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now

(My heart, my heart)

Nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now



Well, there's broken silence

By thunder crashing in the dark

(Crash in the dark)

And this broken record

Spin endless circles in the bar

(Spin 'round in the bar)

This world can hurt you

It cuts you deep and leaves a scar

Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart

Mhmm, but nothing breaks like a heart

But nothing breaks like a heart

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the singer revealed the EP artwork for her brand new body of music, which sees her donning a Sex Pistols inspired T-shirt, wearing ripped, studded jeans, and posing like the supermodel she is. It’s rock and roll, it’s punk, and it’s a completely new look for the singer - a look that we can’t get enough of.

Check Out Miley Cyrus’s EP Cover For 'She Is Coming':

Playing two tracks from the new project, ‘Cattitude’, the girl power anthem that references artists such as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, and ‘Mother’s Daughter’, a song that sees Miley scream lyrics such as ‘Don’t f**ck with my freedom’, the singer proves yet again that she is an artist whose unafraid to experiment with her music and take huge creative jumps.

The EP is also rumoured to include collabs with the likes of RuPaul, Swae Lee and Ghostface Killah.

It's due to be released on the 31st of May and in the meantime, here’s some Miley Cyrus ASMR of her eating fruit, because that’s what your life has been missing: