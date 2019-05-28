Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Reveals New EP Artwork For ‘She Is Coming’

She's got cattitude.

Claire Rowden
Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 10:59

Sorry, like, every other artist, but 'we listen to' Miley.

After Miley Cyrus’s epic performance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, the singer decided that she had a lot more in store for her fans - and it’s all to do with the release of her brand new EP ‘She Is Coming’.

View the lyrics
This world can hurt you
It cuts you deep and leaves a scar
Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart
And nothing breaks like a heart

I heard you on the phone last night
We live and die by pretty lies
You know it, oh, we both know it
These silver bullet cigarettes
This burning house, there's nothing left
It's smoking, we both know it
We got all night to fall in love
But just like that we fall apart
We're broken, we're broken

Mmm, well nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now

Well, there's broken silence
By thunder crashing in the dark
(Crash in the dark)
And this broken record
Spin endless circles in the bar
(Spin 'round in the bar)
This world can hurt you
It cuts you deep and leaves a scar
Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart
Mhmm, and nothing breaks like a heart

We'll leave each other cold as ice
And high and dry, the desert wind
Is blowing, is blowing
Remember what you said to me?
We were drunk in love in Tennessee
And I hold it, we both know it

Mmm, nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now
Nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now

Well, there's broken silence
By thunder crashing in the dark
(Crash in the dark)
And this broken record
Spin endless circles in the bar
(Spin 'round in the bar)
This world can hurt you
It cuts you deep and leaves a scar
Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart
Mhmm, and nothing breaks like a heart
Nothing breaks like a heart
Mhmm, and nothing breaks like a heart

(My heart, my heart)
Nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now
(My heart, my heart)
Nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now

Well, there's broken silence
By thunder crashing in the dark
(Crash in the dark)
And this broken record
Spin endless circles in the bar
(Spin 'round in the bar)
This world can hurt you
It cuts you deep and leaves a scar
Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart
Mhmm, but nothing breaks like a heart
But nothing breaks like a heart
Mhmm, but nothing breaks like a heart
Writer(s): ILSEY JUBER, MAXIME PICARD, CONOR SYZMANSKI, THOMAS BRENNECK, MARK RONSON, MILEY CYRUS, CLEMENT PICARD, CONOR SZYMANSKI Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the singer revealed the EP artwork for her brand new body of music, which sees her donning a Sex Pistols inspired T-shirt, wearing ripped, studded jeans, and posing like the supermodel she is. It’s rock and roll, it’s punk, and it’s a completely new look for the singer - a look that we can’t get enough of.

Check Out Miley Cyrus’s EP Cover For 'She Is Coming':

RCA Records

Playing two tracks from the new project, ‘Cattitude’, the girl power anthem that references artists such as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, and ‘Mother’s Daughter’, a song that sees Miley scream lyrics such as ‘Don’t f**ck with my freedom’, the singer proves yet again that she is an artist whose unafraid to experiment with her music and take huge creative jumps.

Getty

The EP is also rumoured to include collabs with the likes of RuPaul, Swae Lee and Ghostface Killah.

It's due to be released on the 31st of May and in the meantime, here’s some Miley Cyrus ASMR of her eating fruit, because that’s what your life has been missing:

