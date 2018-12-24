Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Sent Ariana Grande The Cutest Text After Her Split From Pete Davidson

True friends can sum up any emotion with one emoji

Monday, December 24, 2018 - 10:17

Miley Cyrus has revealed that she personally reached out to Ariana Grande after her split from Pete Davidson.

The singer gave an interview to the Howard Stern Show earlier this month where she talked about their connection: "I would say she’s a good friend...It’s not about how many hours spent or how many inside jokes you have, but it’s about the real shit.”

Getty

“I’m an emoji person, so I just sent a bunch of hearts and the little cat with the heart eyes,” she said. "I thought it was slightly, maybe even kind of making her feel good, like maybe I was hitting on her a little bit. Pussy hearts!"

It turns out a ~lot~ can be interpreted from a single emoji, with the 26-year-old revealing that she put a lot of thought into her choice and that Ariana probably did the same in return. 

Getty

 “It felt like to me maybe like a little, ‘Oh hey, someone loves you. I'm here. If it’s not working, here I am.'” Ariana responded to Miley’s gesture with a cloud emoji, suggesting: “‘I’m okay, and I’m here...Thank you for thinking of me.’ That’s what I think it meant.”

As for what makes Ari her favourite artist rn, Miley explained: “The thing that I really like about her … anything I’ve ever asked her to be involved in … she’s always done it. So I can never say a bad thing about her because she’s always been so great.”

Forever here for women supporting women. 

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Toned Bum On Display In This Peachy Bikini Shot
Miley Cyrus Sent Ariana Grande The Cutest Text After Her Split From Pete Davidson
Vicky Pattison Proves The LBD Is History In This Knockout Lime Green Dress
Marnie Simpson Removes Her “Smile Lines” And She’s Thrilled With The Results
Cardi B performing at the Electric Holiday festival in San Juan, Puerto Rico in December 2018
Cardi B and Offset 'Very Much A Couple' As They Reunite In Puerto Rico
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie in Dubai in December 2018
Charlotte Crosby's Christmas Vacay to Dubai Is Everything We Needed
Sam Gowland
Fans Can't Get Over How Hot Sam Gowland's Mum Is
Animal Crossing
6 Of The Best Games To Make You Feel Christmassy Feels
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 18
Charlotte Crosby cartier bracelet
Charlotte Crosby And Josh Ritchie Bought Each Other Cartier Bracelets Worth A Small Fortune
Celeb Relationships That Didn’t Last The Year: Including Vicky Pattison And Liam Payne
Noah Centineo is fangirling over James Corden
Noah Centineo And Justin Bieber Are Competing For The Affections Of Jaden Smith
Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Join The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel
You Won't Believe How Much Money Chloe Ferry Is Making On Her Makeup Masterclass
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Shows Off Her 'New Body'
All The Official Number 1 Singles Of 2018
18 Instagram posts that defined 2018.
18 Instagram Photos That Defined 2018
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen and home with their dogs
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Invite Us In For Christmas
Gary Beadle, Aaron Chalmers and Scotty T
Gaz Beadle, Aaron Chalmers And Scotty T Reminiscing About Geordie Shore Is The Sweetest Thing
The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Will Be Shutting Down All Their Apps In 2019

More From Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Sent Ariana Grande The Cutest Text After Her Split From Pete Davidson
2009 Music Videos
19 Songs We Can't Believe Are Turning 10 In 2019
Miley Cyrus And Lili Reinhart Reveal Why Their Boyfriends Are The Full Package
The Most Iconic Twitter Reactions To Miley Cyrus’s *Very* Revealing SNL Outfit
Miley Cyrus Brands Liam Hemsworth Her ‘Survival Partner’ And Talks Facetime Cybersex
Miley Cyrus tells Kendall Jenner how she used to troll Hailey Bieber.
Miley Cyrus Admits She Trolled Hailey Baldwin As A Kid
Mark Ronson Ft. Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart - Music Video
Mark Ronson
Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (Ft. Miley Cyrus)
The 1975 - Sincerity Is Scary - Music Video
New Music Round-Up: Miley Cyrus, The 1975, Chance The Rapper & More!
Miley Cyrus in the &#039;Nothing Breaks Like A Heart&#039; video, her 2018 single with Mark Ronson
Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson Go Disco On Single 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'
Miley Cyrus celebrates 26th birthday in November 2018 with Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus Celebrates Birthday With Liam Hemsworth and Family Weeks After Losing Malibu Home
Celebrities
8 Celeb Couples With Cute Secret Nicknames | MTV Celeb
Celeb Matching Couples Tattoos
Celeb Couples With Cute Matching Tattoos: Including Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson Removes Her “Smile Lines” And She’s Thrilled With The Results
Sam Gowland
Fans Can't Get Over How Hot Sam Gowland's Mum Is
Noah Centineo is fangirling over James Corden
Noah Centineo And Justin Bieber Are Competing For The Affections Of Jaden Smith
Miley Cyrus Sent Ariana Grande The Cutest Text After Her Split From Pete Davidson
Vicky Pattison Proves The LBD Is History In This Knockout Lime Green Dress
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Toned Bum On Display In This Peachy Bikini Shot
Charlotte Crosby cartier bracelet
Charlotte Crosby And Josh Ritchie Bought Each Other Cartier Bracelets Worth A Small Fortune
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Shows Off Her 'New Body'
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie in Dubai in December 2018
Charlotte Crosby's Christmas Vacay to Dubai Is Everything We Needed
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
You Won't Believe How Much Money Chloe Ferry Is Making On Her Makeup Masterclass