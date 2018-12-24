Miley Cyrus Sent Ariana Grande The Cutest Text After Her Split From Pete Davidson

Miley Cyrus has revealed that she personally reached out to Ariana Grande after her split from Pete Davidson.

The singer gave an interview to the Howard Stern Show earlier this month where she talked about their connection: "I would say she’s a good friend...It’s not about how many hours spent or how many inside jokes you have, but it’s about the real shit.”

Getty

“I’m an emoji person, so I just sent a bunch of hearts and the little cat with the heart eyes,” she said. "I thought it was slightly, maybe even kind of making her feel good, like maybe I was hitting on her a little bit. Pussy hearts!"

It turns out a ~lot~ can be interpreted from a single emoji, with the 26-year-old revealing that she put a lot of thought into her choice and that Ariana probably did the same in return.

Getty

“It felt like to me maybe like a little, ‘Oh hey, someone loves you. I'm here. If it’s not working, here I am.'” Ariana responded to Miley’s gesture with a cloud emoji, suggesting: “‘I’m okay, and I’m here...Thank you for thinking of me.’ That’s what I think it meant.”

As for what makes Ari her favourite artist rn, Miley explained: “The thing that I really like about her … anything I’ve ever asked her to be involved in … she’s always done it. So I can never say a bad thing about her because she’s always been so great.”

Forever here for women supporting women.