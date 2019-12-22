Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Shares A Powerful Message For Anyone Feeling Lonely This Christmas

It's not always an easy time of year

Sunday, December 22, 2019 - 10:21

Miley Cyrus has taken to social-media to upload a song she wrote a few years ago about what it’s like when you’re feeling lonely over the festive period.

The track is called ‘My Sad Christmas Song,’ with the 27-year-old detailing her decision to release the audio this year: “[It's] a sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. 

Getty Images

“Was feeling like shit cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone.... In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate!

“If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace...and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!”

This comes after an insider told Hollywood Life that she never expected to fall for Cody Simpson after her split from Liam Hemsworth.

“She wasn’t expecting to have a boyfriend so soon either, she wasn’t looking for that at all. This whole relationship has taken her by surprise in the best way. Cody has gone above and beyond to win her heart and has worked hard to convince her to get serious with him.”

Instagram/MileyCyrus

Brb, just putting this song on repeat until Boxing Day.

 

