Miley Cyrus Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours In The Best Way

When Miley Cyrus posted a pic of herself enjoying Thanksgiving/her 25th birthday she probably didn’t expect to find out from the internet that she’s pregnant.

She’s not actually preggers of course, but thanks to a loose-fitting t-shirt dress and a whole load of people online who like to put two and two together and get baby, rumours that she’s expecting soon started flying.

Miley wasted not time in shutting down the gossip though, and simply said that the “baby” was actually a food baby.

“RUDE,” she captioned a grab of one story about her fake pregnancy, adding “just eating a sh*t ton of tofurkey.”

RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey pic.twitter.com/rjNjquxvLb — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017

Tbh, you can’t even say that you’ve really celebrated Thanksgiving properly unless you end up with a food baby, it's just like Christmas that way.

We totally love how Miley dealt with the rumours though, nothing like a bit of honesty - and we’d expect nothing less from Miles.

Words: Olivia Cooke

