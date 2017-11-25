Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours In The Best Way

That’s no baby bump, OK?

Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 16:44

When Miley Cyrus posted a pic of herself enjoying Thanksgiving/her 25th birthday she probably didn’t expect to find out from the internet that she’s pregnant.

She’s not actually preggers of course, but thanks to a loose-fitting t-shirt dress and a whole load of people online who like to put two and two together and get baby, rumours that she’s expecting soon started flying. 

WATCH: Miley Cyrus reveals her Christmas plans... 

Miley wasted not time in shutting down the gossip though, and simply said that the “baby” was actually a food baby. 

“RUDE,” she captioned a grab of one story about her fake pregnancy, adding “just eating a sh*t ton of tofurkey.”

Tbh, you can’t even say that you’ve really celebrated Thanksgiving properly unless you end up with a food baby, it's just like Christmas that way. 

We totally love how Miley dealt with the rumours though, nothing like a bit of honesty - and we’d expect nothing less from Miles.

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! Miley Cyrus ends pregnancy speculation…

 

