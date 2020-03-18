Miley Cyrus Tells Demi Lovato Her 2013 VMAs Performance Led To Body Image Issues

Miley Cyrus has opened about how her 2013 VMAs performance led to a negative shift in the way she perceived her body.

The singer appeared on Instagram Live with Demi Lovato to mark the second day of her Bright Minded series. With the pair both growing up on the Disney Channel, the conversation soon turned to their shared experiences of living in the spotlight.

Getty

Discussing her performance with Robin Thicke, the 27-year-old said: “I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn’t wear shorts. I stopped wearing skirts on stage, all this shit because after the VMAs, and I had on my cute little nude bodysuit…

“Everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my outfit. I was just so skinny and so pasty and they kept putting me next to this turkey, and I was feeling so bad on myself that I did not wear a bikini for like two years.

Getty

“I felt like having this persona of being the most confident girl on the planet was actually kind of fraud because I was so insecure on the inside.”

Demi revealed that she wishes Miley approached her about this topic in the past, pointing out that the pair have gone through phases where they drift apart and then come back together again.

Getty

“I just wish I could’ve been there for you, but like if that ever f**king happens again, you better call me. I’ll walk to Malibu, I swear," she said.

Friendly reminder that words carry weight and we should all think twice about what we say online.