Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Admits She Trolled Hailey Baldwin As A Kid

“I would be evil to her.”

Jordan Platt
Monday, December 10, 2018 - 11:33

Once upon a time a world existed in which Hailey Bieber and Miley Cyrus weren’t famous… yet, and in that world Miley was the former’s biggest troll. Yep.

It turns out that the pair grew up together and Miley was BFFs with Hailey’s older sister, Alaia Baldwin, meaning she was in on any sibling rivalry going on, including ganging up on poor Hailey.

Getty

Reuniting on the latest episode of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke, Hailey and Miley confessed their past dramatics to a slightly confused Kendall Jenner.

“I’ve known you since you were 11,” Hailey told Miley, and the vocalist took the opportunity to fill Kendall in on how they know each other.

Getty

“I would be evil to her,” she said of Hailey. “She would try to play with us, like me and Alaia, and we would lock her out of the room.”

In total agreement, although not as bitter as we’d be, Hailey added: “My older sister and her used to gang up on me,” but Miley then claimed that she “had to.”

'Party In The USA' w/ Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber & Miley Cyrus - Carpool Karaoke: The Series

“It made you who you are, you know? It made you stronger,” Miley replied. “Now you can always take like trolls and sh*t. Cause I was such a troll.”

Talking to Kendall, Hailey said: “Miley was the biggest troll to me. She prepared me for this industry!”

We guess all’s well that ends well?

Latest News

K-Pop Acts, Albums, Events To Look Out For In 2019
5 K-Pop Acts, Albums and Events To Look Out For In 2019
Miley Cyrus tells Kendall Jenner how she used to troll Hailey Bieber.
Miley Cyrus Admits She Trolled Hailey Baldwin As A Kid
Chloe Ferry gets her hair cut.
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Has Officially Had The Chop And Fans Are Loving It
Noah Centineo Has Already Planned His Dream Date With Selena Gomez
2019 Music Events
9 Major Music Events In 2019 To Get Excited For
Do Kylie Jenner’s Christmas Tags Prove That She’s Secretly Married To Travis Scott?
Holly Hagan Jumps To The Defence Of Sophie Kasaei After Trolls Go In On Her Make-Up
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Sophie Kasaei Brought Her And Josh Ritchie Together
Harry Styles at the premiere of Dunkirk.
7 Of The Weirdest Rumours Of 2018
14 Of The Most Extra Celeb Looks Of 2018
12 Christmas And NYE Makeup Looks To Steal From Instagram
Marnie Simpson Debuts The Results Of Botox Injections And Praises 'The Best Doctor Ever'
Vicky Pattison Checks Into Retreat After Revealing She's 'Emotionally And Physically' Exhausted
New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Benny Blanco, Bastille And More!
10 Things Millennials Have Been Accused Of Destroying
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni
Chrysten Zenoni Insists This Geordie Shore Star Is NOT The Father Of Her Baby
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Considers Hypnotherapy For Crisp Addiction After Eating Up To Ten Bags Per Day
‘Black Panther’ And ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Nominated For Multiple Golden Globe Awards
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth
8 Trends That Should Stay In 2018 Forever

More From Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus tells Kendall Jenner how she used to troll Hailey Bieber.
Miley Cyrus Admits She Trolled Hailey Baldwin As A Kid
Mark Ronson Ft. Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart - Music Video
Mark Ronson
Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (Ft. Miley Cyrus)
The 1975 - Sincerity Is Scary - Music Video
New Music Round-Up: Miley Cyrus, The 1975, Chance The Rapper & More!
Miley Cyrus in the &#039;Nothing Breaks Like A Heart&#039; video, her 2018 single with Mark Ronson
Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson Go Disco On Single 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'
Miley Cyrus celebrates 26th birthday in November 2018 with Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus Celebrates Birthday With Liam Hemsworth and Family Weeks After Losing Malibu Home
Celebrities
8 Celeb Couples With Cute Secret Nicknames | MTV Celeb
Celeb Matching Couples Tattoos
Celeb Couples With Cute Matching Tattoos: Including Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner
Celebrities
Celeb Couples With Matching Tattoos | MTV Celeb
From Taylor Swift And Jake Gyllenhaal To Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas: 7 Doomed Celebrity Relationships That You’ve Probably Forgotten About
From Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin To Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth: 8 Celeb Couples Who Had Super Long Engagements
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Just Put Those Split Rumours To Rest, Again
Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Have Reportedly Called Off Their Wedding For This Reason

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan Jumps To The Defence Of Sophie Kasaei After Trolls Go In On Her Make-Up
Chloe Ferry gets her hair cut.
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Has Officially Had The Chop And Fans Are Loving It
Do Kylie Jenner’s Christmas Tags Prove That She’s Secretly Married To Travis Scott?
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Sophie Kasaei Brought Her And Josh Ritchie Together
Noah Centineo Has Already Planned His Dream Date With Selena Gomez
Marnie Simpson Debuts The Results Of Botox Injections And Praises 'The Best Doctor Ever'
Harry Styles at the premiere of Dunkirk.
7 Of The Weirdest Rumours Of 2018
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni
Chrysten Zenoni Insists This Geordie Shore Star Is NOT The Father Of Her Baby
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Considers Hypnotherapy For Crisp Addiction After Eating Up To Ten Bags Per Day
K-Pop Acts, Albums, Events To Look Out For In 2019
5 K-Pop Acts, Albums and Events To Look Out For In 2019