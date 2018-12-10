Miley Cyrus Admits She Trolled Hailey Baldwin As A Kid

Once upon a time a world existed in which Hailey Bieber and Miley Cyrus weren’t famous… yet, and in that world Miley was the former’s biggest troll. Yep.

It turns out that the pair grew up together and Miley was BFFs with Hailey’s older sister, Alaia Baldwin, meaning she was in on any sibling rivalry going on, including ganging up on poor Hailey.

Reuniting on the latest episode of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke, Hailey and Miley confessed their past dramatics to a slightly confused Kendall Jenner.

“I’ve known you since you were 11,” Hailey told Miley, and the vocalist took the opportunity to fill Kendall in on how they know each other.

“I would be evil to her,” she said of Hailey. “She would try to play with us, like me and Alaia, and we would lock her out of the room.”

In total agreement, although not as bitter as we’d be, Hailey added: “My older sister and her used to gang up on me,” but Miley then claimed that she “had to.”

“It made you who you are, you know? It made you stronger,” Miley replied. “Now you can always take like trolls and sh*t. Cause I was such a troll.”

Talking to Kendall, Hailey said: “Miley was the biggest troll to me. She prepared me for this industry!”

We guess all’s well that ends well?