Miley Cyrus Trolls Short Marriage With Liam Hemsworth On Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth separating less than a year into their marriage was truly one of this year's most shocking (and devastating) moments in the celebrity world.

After a decade of being on-off, the seemingly perfect soulmates parted ways in the summer and both moved on very quicky, despite initially saying they would always have love for one another.

Getty Images

It seems now, however, that Miley is laughing about how short-lived their marriage was, despite their relationship being very real for many years before they put rings on it.

An artist named Matty Mo - best known for creating the art collective The Most Famous Artist - updated his Instagram bio to manifest his dreams into reality in 2020, namely marrying one certain MC.

His new bio read “Getting married to @MileyCyrus in 2020", which he also screenshot and posted to the main feed saying: “Upping my manifestation game for 2020 and putting this out there—@MileyCyrus.”

Of course, Miley's a girl who loves IG so she seen the post and replied to his manifestations. Sadly for Matty, it wasn't as positive as she pretty much took it as a chance to shade the hell out of her and her ex.

Getty

“It probably won’t last long," she jumped into the comments section with. "But always down to try. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take."

The comment is more than a little confusing because it's kinda like she totally forgot about the 10 years they were in each other's lives before they decided to get married.

Getty Images

Four months on from Liam filing for divorce, he is rumoured to be dating Maddison Brown. Meanwhile, if you haven't noticed from her social media, Miley is dating Australian singer Cody Simpson.

Whether or not Miley's latest comments mean she's off marriage forever, we do not know. She seems head over heels for Cody, though, so never say never?