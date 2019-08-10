Miley Cyrus Unveils New Tattoo Inspired By Her Italy Trip With Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus has undergone a brand new inking in honour of her recent trip to Italy with Kaitlynn Carter.

Tattoo artist Dr. Woo shared an image of the design on his Instagram page. The arm artwork features an intricate emblem of the House of Visconti and the symbol of the city of Milan.

Just yesterday, Liam Hemsworth pushed forward to legally end their marriage after filing for divorce papers in Los Angeles. An insider told People magazine that Miley was surprised by the news but is doing her best to move forwards with her life.

“She didn't expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” the source explained.

“What she and Liam had for a long time was very special. It's just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him.”

Liam cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce filing, with TMZ claiming that the couple had signed a pre-nup before their marriage making the division of their assets quick and easy.

The site have claimed that the actor is eager to move on from their relationship for good and is finally at a point where he’s “over their marriage.”

As for Miley and Kaitlynn, the pair were pictured kissing on a yacht in Italy just last week and are said to be “supporting each other” through the former’s split with Liam and the latter’s break-up with Brody Jenner.

P.S. We're lowkey obsessed with that inking.