Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Unveils New Tattoo Inspired By Her Italy Trip With Kaitlynn Carter

Liam Hemsworth officially filed for divorce on Wednesday

Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 09:47

Miley Cyrus has undergone a brand new inking in honour of her recent trip to Italy with Kaitlynn Carter.

Tattoo artist Dr. Woo shared an image of the design on his Instagram page. The arm artwork features an intricate emblem of the House of Visconti and the symbol of the city of Milan. 

Cool old sculpture @mileycyrus found in Italy ✨ 🐉🖼 #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle

Just yesterday, Liam Hemsworth  pushed forward to legally end their marriage after filing for divorce papers in Los Angeles. An insider told People magazine that Miley was surprised by the news but is doing her best to move forwards with her life.

“She didn't expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” the source explained. 

Getty

“What she and Liam had for a long time was very special. It's just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him.”

Liam cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce filing, with TMZ claiming that the couple had signed a pre-nup before their marriage making the division of their assets quick and easy.

So much Versacheeeeee @versace 🖤
View this post on Instagram

So much Versacheeeeee @versace 🖤

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

The site have claimed that the actor is eager to move on from their relationship for good and is finally at a point where he’s “over their marriage.”

As for Miley and Kaitlynn, the pair were pictured kissing on a yacht in Italy just last week and are said to be “supporting each other” through the former’s split with Liam and the latter’s break-up with Brody Jenner.

P.S. We're lowkey obsessed with that inking. 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Timothée Chalamet’s New Movie Poster Is Here And The Internet Is Beyond Thirsty
Get To Know Kim Petras
Get To Know: Kim Petras
Miley Cyrus Unveils New Tattoo Inspired By Her Italy Trip With Kaitlynn Carter
Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Love Life As She Talks Her Relationship With Fans
Millie Bobby Brown Launches Her Own Make-Up And Skincare Brand For Gen Z
Bella Thorne Slams Jake Paul After He’s Spotted With Someone Who Isn’t Tana Mongeau
Khloe Kardashian Is Being Called Out For Joking About True Thompson Counting Calories
Jake Paul Addresses Rumours He Cheated On Tana Mongeau During Solo Honeymoon
Bodyshamers Are Coming After This Picture Of Kylie Jenner’s Bum And It’s Not Okay
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Has Her Face Contoured With A ‘Light Tattoo Of Foundation’
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Pays The Cutest Tribute To Peter Kavinsky On His Final Day Of TATB3
Sophie Turner Surprised Joe Jonas Onstage With a Cake For His 30th Birthday
Holly Hagan Slams "Vile" Trolls For Body-Shaming Her In Gym Video
Get To Know - AJ Mitchell
Get To Know: AJ Mitchell
Fans Think Certain Pictures Might Prove That Kylie Jenner Stages Her Paparazzi Photos
Miley Cyrus’s Heartbreaking New Song Seemingly Addresses Her Split From Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Split Gets Messy As Sources Share Opposing Stories
James Charles Accidentally Reveals A Dramatic New Look On Instagram And We're Shook
Why Austin, Texas Should Be Your Next Music Getaway

More From Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Unveils New Tattoo Inspired By Her Italy Trip With Kaitlynn Carter
Miley Cyrus’s Heartbreaking New Song Seemingly Addresses Her Split From Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Split Gets Messy As Sources Share Opposing Stories
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Have Split After Less Than A Year Of Marriage
Miley Cyrus twerking
Twerking Miley Cyrus Is Officially Back And We Can Never Unsee These Videos
Miley Cyrus - Mother&#039;s Daughter - Music Video
Miley Cyrus
Mother's Daughter [Explicit]
Nicki Minaj Reignites Feud With Miley Cyrus By Calling Her A ‘Perdue Chicken’
Miley Cyrus Apologises For Making ‘Insensitive’ Comments About Hip-Hop
Miley Cyrus Groped and Kissed By A Fan In Barcelona While With Liam Hemsworth
New Music Round-up: Katy Perry, Mark Ronson Ft. Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus And More
Miley Cyrus Reveals New EP Artwork For ‘She Is Coming’
Miley Cyrus Has Had Her Say On The Feud Between Cardi B And Nicki Minaj

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Has Her Face Contoured With A ‘Light Tattoo Of Foundation’
Bodyshamers Are Coming After This Picture Of Kylie Jenner’s Bum And It’s Not Okay
Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Love Life As She Talks Her Relationship With Fans
Bella Thorne Slams Jake Paul After He’s Spotted With Someone Who Isn’t Tana Mongeau
Jake Paul Addresses Rumours He Cheated On Tana Mongeau During Solo Honeymoon
Millie Bobby Brown Launches Her Own Make-Up And Skincare Brand For Gen Z
Get To Know Kim Petras
Get To Know: Kim Petras
Miley Cyrus Unveils New Tattoo Inspired By Her Italy Trip With Kaitlynn Carter
Timothée Chalamet’s New Movie Poster Is Here And The Internet Is Beyond Thirsty
Khloe Kardashian Is Being Called Out For Joking About True Thompson Counting Calories
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships