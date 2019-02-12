Miley Cyrus Wins Wife Of The Year After What She Just Did For Liam Hemsworth



Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have once again proved that they’re the couple of dreams after she stepped in to promote his movie while he recovers from an illness in hospital.

The singer attended the premiere of Isn’t It Romantic in place of her husband and joked that she was really there to show off her incredible Maison Valentino gown.

“So proud of my hunky hubby @liamhemsworth & his newest movie #IsntItRomantic. He unfortunately wasn’t able to attend due to health reasons… but he is recovering and taking this time to rest / heal. It’s hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial.

She added: “I am proud to represent him and his incredible work. So happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know, and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day…. Luckiest.”

Liam then took to social media to thank her for the support: “Been dealing with some pretty annoying health stuff the last couple days. Lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me!

“Thanks for the support babe! I hope everyone enjoys the movie! It’s a perfect Valentine’s Day flick so if ya ain’t got nothin better to do then go see it! Love to all!"

It sounds like he has a lot to get better for after Miley later tweeted: “Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f**k.”