Miley Cyrus Says “Worst Nightmare” Is ‘Wrecking Ball’ Being Played At Her Funeral

What’s your nightmare funeral song? Which song would you dread to have played out as your crumbling physical frame is finally put to rest? The whiny, misery-inducing (but great) ‘I Know It’s Over’ by The Smiths? ‘Stayin’ Alive’ by the Bee Gees? Anything by U2?

For Miley Cyrus, it’s one of her own songs. Speaking in a new interview, Cyrus said that her “worst nightmare” is ‘Wrecking Ball’ being played at her funeral.

Speaking about the hit single on the Zach Sang Show during a game of ‘Marry, Eff, Kill’, Miley said: “That’s something you can’t take away. Swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever.

“I’m never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball. I should have thought how long that was going to have to follow me around. That’s my worst nightmare, is that being played at my funeral.”

In other news, Miley performed her new single ‘Malibu’ – from her still-untitled upcoming album – live for the first time. Watch here.

Also, Cyrus said that she has no regrets about the time she and her now fiancée, Liam Hemsworth, broke up. Read more here.

