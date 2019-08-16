Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus’s Heartbreaking New Song Seemingly Addresses Her Split From Liam Hemsworth

The lyrics are undeniable

Friday, August 16, 2019 - 09:38

Miley Cyrus has seemingly referenced her split from Liam Hemsworth in the lyrics for her emotional new song, ‘Slide Away.’

The singer dropped the break-up track today, with the lyrics detailing an idyllic relationship that turned sour over the years: "Move on, we’re not 17 / I’m not who I used to be / You said that everything changed / You’re right I’m grown now."

Getty

Later, the lyrics read, "Once upon it was paradise, once upon a time I was paralysed / I think I’m gonna miss these harbour lights / But it’s time to let it go. Once upon a time it was made for us, woke up one day and it turned to dust.”

Fans are already speculating about hidden messages in the song, with some people claiming that the “dust” metaphor is a reference to Miley and Liam’s house burning down back in November.

There may also be some references to the reason for their break-up. Miley’s team allegedly told TMZ that she’d become tired of Liam’s drug and alcohol use, accusations that the actor's sources have apparently strenuously denied.

A line in the song seemingly addresses this issue: "I want my house in the hills. Don't want the whisky and pills. I don't give up easily but I don't think I'm down."

An insider recently told E! News that their split has become more “serious” in the past week.

“This whole thing has taken things to a new level and really upset him. He was blindsided and extremely hurt by the allegations against him in the press. He had no idea any of this was coming.”

Some things just aren't meant to be.

