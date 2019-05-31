New Music Round-up: Katy Perry, Mark Ronson Ft. Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus And More

This week we’ve got new music from all your favourite artists. With collaborations from Camila Cabello and Mark Ronson, MoStack and Stormzy, The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha, plus all new Katy Perry making an appearance, as well as the latest Cardi B, all genres are coming at you with new tracks this Friday.

Here are our top picks you need to add to your playlists:

Singles

Katy Perry - Never Really Over

In this explosive pop ballad, Katy Perry is taking us back to her beginnings in music, and it’s giving us both nostalgia and a new love for the pop star. With a catchy hook and scream-worthy lyrics, the singer has delivered a timeless bop that we can tell is going to be an earworm we won’t tire of.

Mark Ronson Ft. Camila Cabello - Find U Again

The collab we’ve all been waiting for has arrived. Providing a magical beat that makes us feel like we’re floating on clouds, Ronson has produced a rhythm we can’t help but fall into. Paired with Camila Cabello’s gentle but breathtaking vocals, this song has us lost in the music and not wanting to escape any time soon.

MoStack ft Stormzy - Shine

Fresh off his first ever UK number one, Stormzy is collaborating with MoStack on what we can already tell is going to be a chart-topper. Showing off their love for their partners, the duo shower their lovers in affection and romantic gestures in this song. With a catchy beat and a chorus we can’t stop singing to, they’ll have us shining all day long.

Lauv - Sad Forever

Opening up that he wrote this song at the peak of his obsessive anxiety, Lauv has let his guard down for us in this song - and the result is total intimacy. In a raw and truthful anecdote of the triggers and pains that come with mental health illnesses, Lauv makes a point that medication is not giving up, but allowing yourself to try again.

Cardi B - Press

Is it possible for Cardi B not to deliver an instant hit? In this fiery, confrontational, and powerful track, Cardi B is talking to the haters who are trying to bring her down - but she’s not sinking to their level. With the raps that make her the authentic and original artist that’s creating a sound no one else can touch, Cardi B has yet again given us a song we can feel like the most boss of b*tches whilst listening to.

Cheryl - Let You

In this electro-pop anthem, Cheryl is opening up about the flaws in her relationships, and it’s a bittersweet outlook on why love sometimes fails. Combining her sultry vocals with the lyrics to match, this song is certain to be heard on speakers all summer long.

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha - Call You Mine

Enter: the collab that will make us cry and dance all summer long. In this nostalgic, free-feeling, feel-good track, The Chainsmokers and Rexha have come together to deliver a song that has all the elements of an instant summer hit. Blast it till your speakers break.

Tiësto, Jonas Blue & Rita Ora - Ritual

This trio have delivered the dance track to carry us along all summer long. With Rita’s sweet vocals and a melody that adds the edge, this catchy electro-pop-bop is sure to be one we’ll fall in love with in the heatwave.

Craig David - When You Know What Love Is

In this love-fueled track, Craig David is talking about how one spark can truly tell-all about a connection with someone. Speaking on the track, the artist detailed “It’s all about the initial undeniable spark you get when something feels right.” This song sounds like one thousand sparks igniting and we can’t help but be obsessed with it.

John Legend - We Need Love

In this heartfelt ballad, John Legend is asking the world to do one thing: Love. Reminiscing through all the trying times and downfalls, Legend concludes that the only way we overcome and make it through is due to the power of love. Grab your tissues for this one.

Tove Lo - Glad He’s Gone

In this girl power banger, Tove Lo is telling us not to sacrifice who we are for anyone. Asking girls to remember who they are after a relationship ends, this empowering track will hold your hand when it gets hard.

Herve Pagez & Diplo Ft. Charli XCX - Spicy

In this Spice Girls inspired track, this iconic trio are taking the timeless bop and putting a modern spin on it with sync-infused beats and undeniably powerful drops. We really, really want this song on repeat forever.

Jauz - Baby Shark (Remix)

In this remix of the chart-topping children's hit, Jauz is making sure this song doesn't go away any time soon. If there's anyone who can make us bop to Baby Shark, it's definitely Jauz.

Albums

Miley Cyrus - SHE IS COMING

She is here. Dropping her brand new EP that features collaborations with Swae Lee, RuPaul and Ghostface Killah, Cyrus is proving that she’s a force to be reckoned with. With songs both empowering and dance worthy, powerful and laid back, she’s showing she’s a dynamic artist who can truly do it all.

Chase & Status - RTRN II JUNGLE

In this collection of hard, well-produced, feel-good drum‘n’bass tracks, Chase & Status have yet again delivered a project full of songs for every vibe. They bring us the infectious energy to keep us dancing all night long, and we’re forever grateful.

Col3trane - Heroine

In the MTV PUSH Ones To Watch nominee's brand new EP, Col3trane is making universal music that can get anyone feeling his vibe. Full of tracks that examine relationships at both their highs and their lows, Col3trane has a knack for making his listeners feel some type of way.

Skepta - Ignorance Is Bliss

Including the hit singles ‘Greaze Mode’ and ‘Bullet From A Gun’, Skepta is back with an album full of authentic, hard-hitting, and empowering bops for every mood. Featuring collabs with JME, J Hus, and Boy Better Know, this album is full of British talent at its best. We can’t wait to see it rise to success.