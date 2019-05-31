Miley Cyrus

New Music Round-up: Katy Perry, Mark Ronson Ft. Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus And More

We have truly been blessed this week.

Claire Rowden
Friday, May 31, 2019 - 12:19

This week we’ve got new music from all your favourite artists. With collaborations from Camila Cabello and Mark Ronson, MoStack and Stormzy, The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha, plus all new Katy Perry making an appearance, as well as the latest Cardi B, all genres are coming at you with new tracks this Friday.

Here are our top picks you need to add to your playlists:

Katy Perry / YouTube

Singles

Katy Perry - Never Really Over 

Never Really Over

In this explosive pop ballad, Katy Perry is taking us back to her beginnings in music, and it’s giving us both nostalgia and a new love for the pop star. With a catchy hook and scream-worthy lyrics, the singer has delivered a timeless bop that we can tell is going to be an earworm we won’t tire of.

Mark Ronson Ft. Camila Cabello  - Find U Again

Find U Again (feat. Camila Cabello)

The collab we’ve all been waiting for has arrived. Providing a magical beat that makes us feel like we’re floating on clouds, Ronson has produced a rhythm we can’t help but fall into. Paired with Camila Cabello’s gentle but breathtaking vocals, this song has us lost in the music and not wanting to escape any time soon.

MoStack ft Stormzy - Shine

Shine Girl (feat. Stormzy)

Fresh off his first ever UK number one, Stormzy is collaborating with MoStack on what we can already tell is going to be a chart-topper. Showing off their love for their partners, the duo shower their lovers in affection and romantic gestures in this song. With a catchy beat and a chorus we can’t stop singing to, they’ll have us shining all day long.

Lauv - Sad Forever

Sad Forever

Opening up that he wrote this song at the peak of his obsessive anxiety, Lauv has let his guard down for us in this song - and the result is total intimacy. In a raw and truthful anecdote of the triggers and pains that come with mental health illnesses, Lauv makes a point that medication is not giving up, but allowing yourself to try again.

Cardi B - Press 

Press

Is it possible for Cardi B not to deliver an instant hit? In this fiery, confrontational, and powerful track, Cardi B is talking to the haters who are trying to bring her down - but she’s not sinking to their level. With the raps that make her the authentic and original artist that’s creating a sound no one else can touch, Cardi B has yet again given us a song we can feel like the most boss of b*tches whilst listening to.

Cheryl - Let You

Let You

In this electro-pop anthem, Cheryl is opening up about the flaws in her relationships, and it’s a bittersweet outlook on why love sometimes fails. Combining her sultry vocals with the lyrics to match, this song is certain to be heard on speakers all summer long.

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha - Call You Mine

Call You Mine (with Bebe Rexha)

Enter: the collab that will make us cry and dance all summer long. In this nostalgic, free-feeling, feel-good track, The Chainsmokers and Rexha have come together to deliver a song that has all the elements of an instant summer hit. Blast it till your speakers break.

Tiësto, Jonas Blue & Rita Ora - Ritual

Ritual

This trio have delivered the dance track to carry us along all summer long. With Rita’s sweet vocals and a melody that adds the edge, this catchy electro-pop-bop is sure to be one we’ll fall in love with in the heatwave.

Craig David - When You Know What Love Is

When You Know What Love Is

In this love-fueled track, Craig David is talking about how one spark can truly tell-all about a connection with someone. Speaking on the track, the artist detailed “It’s all about the initial undeniable spark you get when something feels right.” This song sounds like one thousand sparks igniting and we can’t help but be obsessed with it.

John Legend - We Need Love

We Need Love - from Songland

In this heartfelt ballad, John Legend is asking the world to do one thing: Love. Reminiscing through all the trying times and downfalls, Legend concludes that the only way we overcome and make it through is due to the power of love. Grab your tissues for this one.

Tove Lo - Glad He’s Gone

Glad He's Gone

In this girl power banger, Tove Lo is telling us not to sacrifice who we are for anyone. Asking girls to remember who they are after a relationship ends, this empowering track will hold your hand when it gets hard.

Herve Pagez & Diplo Ft. Charli XCX - Spicy

Spicy (with Diplo & Charli XCX)

In this Spice Girls inspired track, this iconic trio are taking the timeless bop and putting a modern spin on it with sync-infused beats and undeniably powerful drops. We really, really want this song on repeat forever.

Jauz - Baby Shark (Remix)

Baby Shark - Jauz Remix

In this remix of the chart-topping children's hit, Jauz is making sure this song doesn't go away any time soon. If there's anyone who can make us bop to Baby Shark, it's definitely Jauz.

Albums

Miley Cyrus - SHE IS COMING

Mother's Daughter

She is here. Dropping her brand new EP that features collaborations with Swae Lee, RuPaul and Ghostface Killah, Cyrus is proving that she’s a force to be reckoned with. With songs both empowering and dance worthy, powerful and laid back, she’s showing she’s a dynamic artist who can truly do it all.

Chase & Status - RTRN II JUNGLE

RTRN II JUNGLE

In this collection of hard, well-produced, feel-good drum‘n’bass tracks, Chase & Status have yet again delivered a project full of songs for every vibe. They bring us the infectious energy to keep us dancing all night long, and we’re forever grateful.

Col3trane - Heroine

Heroine

In the MTV PUSH Ones To Watch nominee's brand new EP, Col3trane is making universal music that can get anyone feeling his vibe. Full of tracks that examine relationships at both their highs and their lows, Col3trane has a knack for making his listeners feel some type of way.

Skepta - Ignorance Is Bliss

Ignorance is Bliss

Including the hit singles ‘Greaze Mode’ and ‘Bullet From A Gun’, Skepta is back with an album full of authentic, hard-hitting, and empowering bops for every mood. Featuring collabs with JME, J Hus, and Boy Better Know, this album is full of British talent at its best. We can’t wait to see it rise to success.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
New Music Round-up: Katy Perry, Mark Ronson Ft. Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus And More
Disneyland California reveals the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park, and it's a super-fans dream come true!
Little Mix Have Just Announced Their Next Single ‘Bounce Back’ And It’s Coming Sooner Than You Think
Get To Know: L Devine
Miley Cyrus Reveals New EP Artwork For ‘She Is Coming’
Miley Cyrus Has Had Her Say On The Feud Between Cardi B And Nicki Minaj
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Call Me Loop
Watch Call Me Loop’s MTV PUSH Live Performance Of 'Drama' Live At Tape London
Khloe Kardashian Responds To Accusations She Hooked Up With Scott Disick
Taylor Swift Had The Perfect Response When Asked About Her Pregnancy Plans
People Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Caption On This Geordie Shore Reunion
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Cancels Controversial Sisters Tour Following Tati Westbrook Drama
Chloe Ferry shows off bikini body in Ibiza post-break up with Sam Gowland as she parties with Geordie Shore cast
Chloe Ferry Flaunts Incredible Break-Up Bod As the Geordie Shore Cast Reunite In Ibiza
Lewis Capaldi Scores The Fastest Selling Album Of 2019 So Far
New Music Round-up: Ed Sheeran, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jess Glynne And More
Zara Larsson Apologises To James Charles For Wading Into YouTube Drama
Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Are Mad That She’s Still Promoting Weight Loss Shakes
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Provides Picture Proof Her Baby Already Looks Exactly Like Casey Johnson
Get To Know: Georgia
Ed Sheeran Announces Next Collaboration And The Release Date For His ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’

More From Miley Cyrus

New Music Round-up: Katy Perry, Mark Ronson Ft. Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus And More
Miley Cyrus Reveals New EP Artwork For ‘She Is Coming’
Miley Cyrus Has Had Her Say On The Feud Between Cardi B And Nicki Minaj
Miley Cyrus Made A NSFW Joke About Her And Liam Hemsworth’s Honeymoon Stage
9 Of The Most Iconic Performances Of All Time
The Most Iconic Performances Of All Time
The Woodstock Line-up Is Here And Include Acts Such As Halsey, Jay-Z, The Killers And More
Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas React To Miley Cyrus’s Throwback Instagram Posts
7 Celebs That Are At least 95% Vegan Just Like Beyoncé
7 Celebs That Are At least 95% Vegan Just Like Beyoncé
Miley Cyrus Wins Wife Of The Year After What She Just Did For Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Being Married To Miley Cyrus
Celeb enemies you never thought would be BFFs again.
Celeb Enemies Who Became BFFs Again: Including Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton
Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus And More: The Craziest 10 Year Challenges

Trending Articles

New Music Round-up: Katy Perry, Mark Ronson Ft. Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus And More
Scotty T and his girlfriend split
Scotty T And Chloe Elizabeth Wilson Split: 'Sometimes You Just Can't Be Good Enough'
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Scotty T girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth Wilson
People Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Caption On This Geordie Shore Reunion
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Her Beef With Bestie Mel: "I’m very forgiving" - Exclusive
Khloe Kardashian Responds To Accusations She Hooked Up With Scott Disick
Get To Know: L Devine
Little Mix Have Just Announced Their Next Single ‘Bounce Back’ And It’s Coming Sooner Than You Think
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
12 Primark Makeup Products That Are Actually As Good As The High End Versions