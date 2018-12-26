Miley Cyrus

Prepare To Cry At The List Of Things Miley Cyrus Loves About Liam Hemsworth

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 10:06

Miley Cyrus has made everyone shed a few tears this morning after penning a heartwarming tribute to husband Liam Hemsworth in honour of his 29th birthday.

In an adorable Instagram post, she outlined all her “favourite things” about her “favourite dude” in the world, beginning: “The way you look at me…the way you look at your family, your friends, at strangers, at life. 

“The look on your face when you receive good news and how you look at the bad news. “I love how you always try things your way, but are never to proud to ask for help. (Yes, I've noticed and taken note, I'm a work in progress). 

“I like your dirty socks on the floor cause that means you’re home. I even love when you shrink my favourite t-shirt in the dryer - because having a boyfriend (oh em gee I almost forgot you're my friggen husband now) that does laundry is pretty much the best things ever [sic]”.

HBD 2 Da Hubz

“I love laying on the couch eating Chinese when we’re hungover from the night before,” she continued: “I love going to a random party and remembering basically everyone is fake AF out here and how lucky I am to share a life with someone so real.”

She signed off her message with a call for the rest of the world to be equally compassionate and thanked Liam for giving her “the happiest days” of her life: “You and me baby... let's take this dark place head on and shine through with the light of L.O.V.E.”

