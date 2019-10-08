Miley Cyrus

The Internet Found An Old Video Of Cody Simpson Revealing His Crush On Miley Cyrus

Who would have guessed they'd actually start dating?

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 - 10:04

It looks like Cody Simpson has had a soft spot for Miley Cyrus for longer than we thought after the internet dredged up an old video of him confessing his crush on her.

The couple are clearly keeping things casual for the time being, but that hasn’t stopped fans from overanalysing their long-term friendship.

Back in 2012, Cody had given an interview to Fuse Magazine where he made some seriously sweet comments about his feelings for the 26-year-old.

“Miley Cyrus has always been my childhood celebrity crush,” he said. “I knew all the words to her songs, I’m not gonna lie. I’m not ashamed about it at all. I was a big Miley Cyrus fan and I think she will be forever the most dateable Disney star.”

Little did he know that less than a decade later he’d be kissing his Disney Channel crush over an acai bowl in a Los Angeles restaurant. What a world. 

Cody Simpson On Miley Cyrus, Touring And His Doll

This comes after Miley clapped back at criticism of her dating life following her split from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth. 

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence,” she pointed out. 

“They are usually referred to as ‘legends,’ ‘heartthrobs,’ ‘G,’ ‘Ladies’ Man,’ etc….where women are called sluts/whores! I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘man’s’ world....If we can’t beat ’em, join ’em!”

Preach.

 

 

