This Is How Miley Cyrus Reportedly Feels About Marrying Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus reportedly isn’t in any rush to marry Cody Simpson after he admitted that he’s “too young” to be thinking about heading down the aisle.

An insider told HollywoodLife that the couple are mainly concentrating on having fun in their relationship: “Miley doesn’t know what the future holds but she’s definitely open minded to the idea of marriage again at some point.”

Their theory is that Miley will “cross that bridge when she gets to it” and doesn't have any hang-ups about marriage following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

The same source has argued that one of the things that drew these two together is their laid-back attitude: “They’re so comfortable with each other and just live in the moment.”

This comes after the 23-year-old discussed the idea of marriage in The Sydney Morning Herald. Just last week, he said: “I believe in marriage but haven’t thought too much about that. I am far too young to consider it, to be honest.

“I just continue to surround myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day. Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life. She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too.

He added: “We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work. Miley also inspires my art. There’s some romance in the poems I have written and yeah, they might be about her. It’s inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work.”