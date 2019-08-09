This Is Reportedly The Real Reason Miley Cyrus Ended Her Romance With Kaitlynn Carter

Reports about Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s relationship coming to an end surfaced yesterday, with insiders claiming that the pair called things off romantically to focus on their friendship.

A potential reason for their split has now come to light, with insiders explaining that the romance was becoming too intense too quickly and that Miley in particular isn’t in the right place for another serious relationship.

Getty

An insider told People that the 26-year-old decided to end things to concentrate on herself: "She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wasn't anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career."

A separate source shared similar information to E! News, with an insider telling the publication: "It was getting serious and Miley wasn't comfortable with that."

"When they first got together, it was just a fun casual thing, but it ended up becoming a lot and there were big emotions attached," the source continued. "It went from 0 to 60 and she wanted to put on the brakes.

Pointing out that her break-up from Liam Hemsworth is still fresh, the source added: “It was unexpected to end things so abruptly, but it had to be done. She just got out of her marriage and Miley felt like she and Kaitlynn got carried away.”

Getty

The pair haven’t publicly commented on their split, but Kaitlynn ~did~ leave a friendly comment on one of Miley’s recent Instagram pictures suggesting that their split is totally amicable.