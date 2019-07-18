Miley Cyrus

Twerking Miley Cyrus Is Officially Back And We Can Never Unsee These Videos

She's coming for the twerking queen title.

Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 10:28

Miley Cyrus just decided to take us right back to 2013 and we are LIVING.

The Mother's Daughter singer took to her Instagram story to post a bunch of clips showcasing the twerking abilities we've been missing.

Instagram/@mileycyrus

She wrote: "someone come over" alongside the first video, but luckily for all of us no one showed up, which meant we got the one-woman show of dreams.

"LOL #MeTime Isn't this what everyone does when they're home alone on a Wednesday evening," she added to a clip of her thrusting her hips while face down on the floor.

Instagram/@mileycyrus

Tbh, we usually sit in our bed until Netflix (rudely) asks if we're still watching, but we're now feeling inspired to switch up our Wednesday eve routine.

Miley also reached out to fellow pop icon, Britney Spears, in an attempt to get her to join her dancing marathon: "@britneyspears commmme over lets dooooo choreooooooo."

Instagram/@mileycyrus

Seeing as Miley is her Mother's Daughter, we'd like to personally thank Tish Cyrus for giving us this incredible woman.

We don't deserve her.

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Miley Cyrus twerking
Twerking Miley Cyrus Is Officially Back And We Can Never Unsee These Videos
Gossip girl reboot
A Gossip Girl Reboot Is Happening And Here's Everything You NTK
Get To Know Solardo
Get To Know: Solardo
Nobody Understands Sofia Richie’s Clapback To A Fan Who Accused Her Of Photoshop
Harry Styles Is Reportedly In Talks To Play Prince Eric In The Little Mermaid Remake
Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Are Flirting On Instagram And Fans Are Losing It
Kylie Jenner Claps Back At An Influencer Who Claimed She ‘Copied’ Her Entire Look
Fans Can’t Decide If Bella Thorne’s Massive Sleeve Tattoo Is Real Or Fake
Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Share Snaps From Their Luxury Maldives Honeymoon
This Video Of Sophie Kasaei At The Grand Prix Is Officially Her Most Iconic Upload Ever
Kim Kardashian Responds To Claims She Removed Her Ribs to Achieve A Tiny Waist
Kylie Jenner on Instagram in October 2018 after getting lip fillers again after three month break
Kylie Jenner Almost Bares It All In Raunchy New Skincare Commercial 
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Has Major Nail Disaster That Proves Instagram Is Not Reality
The Internet Is Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Copying Rihanna's Outfits
Billie Eilish Just Shared The Most Relatable Picture Of Her Justin Bieber Fangirl Days
MTV Push Live At Tape London
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Ripping Off Sunglasses By Designer Emilio Pucci
Justin Bieber Just Revealed He Can’t Wait To Have A Daughter With Hailey Baldwin
This Is Why People Are So Mad About Kendall Jenner’s Jet-Ski Bottle Cap Challenge

More From Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus twerking
Twerking Miley Cyrus Is Officially Back And We Can Never Unsee These Videos
Miley Cyrus - Mother&#039;s Daughter - Music Video
Miley Cyrus
Mother's Daughter [Explicit]
Nicki Minaj Reignites Feud With Miley Cyrus By Calling Her A ‘Perdue Chicken’
Miley Cyrus Apologises For Making ‘Insensitive’ Comments About Hip-Hop
Miley Cyrus Groped and Kissed By A Fan In Barcelona While With Liam Hemsworth
New Music Round-up: Katy Perry, Mark Ronson Ft. Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus And More
Miley Cyrus Reveals New EP Artwork For ‘She Is Coming’
Miley Cyrus Has Had Her Say On The Feud Between Cardi B And Nicki Minaj
Miley Cyrus Made A NSFW Joke About Her And Liam Hemsworth’s Honeymoon Stage
9 Of The Most Iconic Performances Of All Time
The Most Iconic Performances Of All Time
The Woodstock Line-up Is Here And Include Acts Such As Halsey, Jay-Z, The Killers And More
Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas React To Miley Cyrus’s Throwback Instagram Posts

Trending Articles

Miley Cyrus twerking
Twerking Miley Cyrus Is Officially Back And We Can Never Unsee These Videos
Gossip girl reboot
A Gossip Girl Reboot Is Happening And Here's Everything You NTK
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Are Flirting On Instagram And Fans Are Losing It
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Has Major Nail Disaster That Proves Instagram Is Not Reality
Nobody Understands Sofia Richie’s Clapback To A Fan Who Accused Her Of Photoshop
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Her Beef With Bestie Mel: "I’m very forgiving" - Exclusive
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Share Snaps From Their Luxury Maldives Honeymoon
McNuggets
Music
Win Festival Tickets This Summer With McDonald's!
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Undergoing Couple's Therapy With Josh Ritchie