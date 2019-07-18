Twerking Miley Cyrus Is Officially Back And We Can Never Unsee These Videos

Miley Cyrus just decided to take us right back to 2013 and we are LIVING.

The Mother's Daughter singer took to her Instagram story to post a bunch of clips showcasing the twerking abilities we've been missing.

Instagram/@mileycyrus

She wrote: "someone come over" alongside the first video, but luckily for all of us no one showed up, which meant we got the one-woman show of dreams.

"LOL #MeTime Isn't this what everyone does when they're home alone on a Wednesday evening," she added to a clip of her thrusting her hips while face down on the floor.

Instagram/@mileycyrus

Tbh, we usually sit in our bed until Netflix (rudely) asks if we're still watching, but we're now feeling inspired to switch up our Wednesday eve routine.

Miley also reached out to fellow pop icon, Britney Spears, in an attempt to get her to join her dancing marathon: "@britneyspears commmme over lets dooooo choreooooooo."

Instagram/@mileycyrus

Seeing as Miley is her Mother's Daughter, we'd like to personally thank Tish Cyrus for giving us this incredible woman.

We don't deserve her.