Did Millie Bobby Brown Just Throw Subtle Shade At YouTuber James Charles?

Some fans think there might be a bit of tension going down between Millie Bobby Brown and James Charles after they’ve claimed that she had a weird reaction to one of his messages.

The Stranger Things actor was livestreaming a fan Q&A on July 11th when the YouTuber entered the chat and asked if she wanted to take part in a vlog collab: "Millie let's film a makeup video & talk abt season 3 hehe,” he wrote.

Watch Millie Bobby Brown's hilarious reaction after James Charles offered to do her makeup on Instagram Live! 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/i7Td2IWJNu — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) July 13, 2019

With the video being streamed online, some fans have spent a LOT of time analysing Millie’s confused reaction to his question and pointed out that she didn’t actually respond to his request.

“i f**kin love that video of millie reading james charles comment abt makin a video together on her live and she just fuckin stops mid sentence and goes *shock emoji*" one person said.

Twitter

Despite the internet finding a problem with her facial expressions, plenty of other fans came forward to point out that she probably didn’t see his request and that everyone is massively misinterpreting her reaction.

More evidence that Millie and James are actually good pals includes the fact that she was included in his latest YouTube video where he asked celebs for their input on make-up products.

Getty

The 15-year-old graciously responded to his private DM and said that he’d look “bootiful” in any shade of Charlotte Tilbury blush. All in all, it sounds to us like they’re on pretty friendly terms.

No drama here folks.