Millie Bobby Brown Defends Her Friendship With Drake After Their Texting Controversy

Millie Bobby Brown has defended her friendship with Drake after their text message exchange raised a few eyebrows.

The Stranger Things actress took to Instagram stories to hit back, questioning: "Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline?"

Instagram/MillieBobbyBrown

"I'm lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance," she wrote.

Her statement comes after she gushed about the rapper to Access Hollywood on the Emmy red carpet earlier this week: “He's honestly so fantastic. A great friend and a great role model," she said

She added: "We just texted each other the other day and he was like 'I miss you so much,' and I was like 'I miss you more.'"

Instagram/MillieBobbyBrown

Millie was asked what they text about, and she said: “About boys, he helps me.” And when asked what his advice was, she said: “that stays in the text messages.”

Her comments prompted the people of the internet to question whether the messages seem entirely appropriate.

31 year old Drake dating 18 year old Bella Harris makes his close friendship with Millie Bobby Brown less cute and more creepy. — Christina Ritter (@CMRitterActor) September 14, 2018

Millie Bobby Brown is innocent and probably has crush, but Drake has no business texting her "I miss you so much" — 🌹 FERRARI SHEPPARD (@stopbeingfamous) September 19, 2018

Other's have defended their friendship too, with one person writing: "Drake is always showing love to kids. He wants to inspire generations."

"I'm very blessed to have amazing people in my life. u don't get to choose that for me," writes Millie.

It looks like the Stranger Things star has officially set the record straight.