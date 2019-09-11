Millie Bobby Brown Is Being Dragged For “Pretending” To Use Her Skincare Products In A Tutorial

Millie Bobby Brown is being called out for “pretending” to use her skincare products in an online tutorial.

The Stranger Things actor recently announced that she’d been working on a beauty brand for teenage girls called Florence by Mills. In the video, she gives fans a sneak peek of the products by recreating her skincare night-time routine.

The clip features her applying a face mist to her skin before removing her make-up and using a scrub on her face. The weird part of the routine is that fans can’t see any sign of the products on either her hands or her face.

“Millie Bobby Brown is a weirdo loool. She did a tutorial with her skin care range and just pretended to use the products??? WHO IS SHE FOOLING???? Foolish girl,” one person wrote.

Millie Bobby Brown is a weirdo loool. She did a tutorial with her skin care range and just pretended to use the products??? WHO IS SHE FOOLING???? Foolish girl pic.twitter.com/MFQHch9ZQJ — IGOR (@sadfta) September 10, 2019

Another said: “Bro why was she rubbing in the face wash like that like with no water or anything like ??? I can feel it on my skin and ew.”

A third stood up for Millie: “I own the products and it looks the same when i use them.. stop causing drama for no reason,” as someone else replied that “the sound of her dry hands rubbing together” actually caused the drama.

the sounds of her dry hands rubbing together is what’s causing drama babe — IGOR (@sadfta) September 10, 2019

It can sometimes be difficult to see what’s going on in tutorials, so we’re going to give the 15-year-old the benefit of the doubt and assume that she was just using tiny portions of her products.

As one fan said: “Anyways,, stan Millie Bobby Brown, one of the most successful teenagers of our generation.”