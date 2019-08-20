Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Launches Her Own Make-Up And Skincare Brand For Gen Z

It's PETA-certified, vegan, and cruelty free!

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 09:53

Millie Bobby Brown has confirmed that she’s launching her own beauty and skincare brand aimed at Gen Z.

The Stranger Things actor has been working on the collection in secret for two years now.  Yesterday, she revealed that the new line is called Florence by Mills in honour of her great-grandmother.

so here it is, florence by mills. literally the love of my life, i cant begin to explain the love i have for this and how hard but crazy excited i was to create it. 2 years of creating a beauty and skincare brand jeez... that's a long time to keep a secret but now i can finally share the news with u all !! thanks for all the love and support you guys give me every single day, ohhh and also follow @florencebymills ily ♡

Discussing the PETA-certified, vegan, and cruelty free brand, she told WWD: “I felt like a brand about individuality and bravery and being truthful should be named after somebody who was all of those things.” 

It looks like the 15-year-old has decided to keep the collection light and wearable for young faces, with her favourite products being the Light Skin Tint and Eye Gel pads that promise to smooth over skin without being too heavy.

Getty

“I’ve been in a make-up chair since I was 10, 11 years old, and I have really been introduced to all types of products,” she explained. 

“I’ve had special effects on my face, blood, all different types of foundation...I wanted to come into the space because there was a gap in the market for young people.'

The collection is said to be priced between $10 and $34, meaning it’s accessible and reasonably priced for young people who are often shut out of high-end brands. 

Getty

Even better, a percentage of the proceeds will go to the Olivia Hope Foundation in memory of her late friend who passed away in 2017. The organisation is fighting to end childhood cancer. 

The line drops on August 26th and we can’t wait to try out the products.

