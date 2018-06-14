Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Made Into An Anti-Gay Meme

The Stranger Things star is not here for it.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 09:57

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has deactivated her Twitter account after her images were used in an anti-gay meme.

The 14-year-old actress is renowned for using her social media to raise awareness for gun control, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (not to mention just spreading the lurve in general).

Hit play on the video to see Millie and the rest of the Stranger Things kids play the whisper game...

So we're not surprised that Millie wasn't here for it when internet users attributed false anti-gay comments to her. It started back in November when a fake story about a person's experience of meeting her started circling the Twitterverse.

Then over the weekend, while Pride Month celebrations were in full-swing, the meme resurfaced again (apparently as an "iconic meme/joke between stan/gay Twitter" according to one person).

It's pretty clear to see why Millie would be upset by the hateful memes, and even if it has been shared by gay people as a "joke," it could easily be mistaken for truth, as many fans pointed out.

Millie has used Twitter in the past to spread love and positivity, particularly when she launched an anti-bullying account, yet she herself has now been driven off the platform because of just that.

Explaining the account to The Wrap, she said: "Don’t let it stop you from living your life... We need to stop bullying and cyberbullying. It’s ruining people’s lives. And I think that creating the account was for me and a lot of other people."

Millie is yet to comment on her decision to leave Twitter, however she took to her Instagram story shortly after to share a selfie with the caption: "Good vibes only."

Instagram

Amen to that, and we hope that anyone circulating these memes can see how harmful they are.

