Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Made Into An Anti-Gay Meme

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has deactivated her Twitter account after her images were used in an anti-gay meme.

The 14-year-old actress is renowned for using her social media to raise awareness for gun control, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (not to mention just spreading the lurve in general).

So we're not surprised that Millie wasn't here for it when internet users attributed false anti-gay comments to her. It started back in November when a fake story about a person's experience of meeting her started circling the Twitterverse.

it's time to share my story. one day i saw millie bobby brown in the mall and i asked for a selfie and she said "i don't take selfies with fags, homo sex is sin" and broke my iphone X. i couldn't stop crying i'm so ashamed. #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown — bash (@HlGHPRlNCESS) November 18, 2017

it's a joke calm down princess — bash (@HlGHPRlNCESS) November 18, 2017

Then over the weekend, while Pride Month celebrations were in full-swing, the meme resurfaced again (apparently as an "iconic meme/joke between stan/gay Twitter" according to one person).

It's pretty clear to see why Millie would be upset by the hateful memes, and even if it has been shared by gay people as a "joke," it could easily be mistaken for truth, as many fans pointed out.

Millie has used Twitter in the past to spread love and positivity, particularly when she launched an anti-bullying account, yet she herself has now been driven off the platform because of just that.

Y’all aware that your “joke” about Millie bobby brown can be taken in many ways and it’s gotten to the point where she’s deleted her Twitter. I understand that it’s “just a joke,” but y’all need to learn when to stop because jokes can be so harmful sometimes — Ella S.H (@EllaStacey__) June 13, 2018

Explaining the account to The Wrap, she said: "Don’t let it stop you from living your life... We need to stop bullying and cyberbullying. It’s ruining people’s lives. And I think that creating the account was for me and a lot of other people."

Millie is yet to comment on her decision to leave Twitter, however she took to her Instagram story shortly after to share a selfie with the caption: "Good vibes only."

Amen to that, and we hope that anyone circulating these memes can see how harmful they are.