Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Join The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel

Join the queue.

Friday, December 21, 2018 - 10:09

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she’d love to join the cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and has offered up her talents as a potential extra for the recently announced sequel.

The Stranger Things actor is apparently a huge fan of the Netflix movie and had a very similar reaction to the rest of us when Noah Centineo and Lana Condor confirmed that a second movie was in the pipeline.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 14-year-old said: “My life is gonna change forever. I was scrolling on Instagram like another casual day...and I'm scrolling by and I see this video and I don't know if I should look at it or not. 

“And I watched it, and she told me something: she said there's gonna be a To All the Boys sequel and I'm crying."

Instagram

Proving that she’s not too famous to beg for a role, Millie added: “If I can be an extra, please hit me up Netflix. You know, I do work for you already so that shouldn't be an issue right there."

“I want to thank Netflix, I want to thank Noah Centineo and Lana Condor. I wanna cry.”

Tumblr

While there’s been no official response from the casting team, Anna Cathcart – who plays relatable sister Kitty in the film – is 100% on board with the idea of Eleven joining the gang: “Can we please make this happen?” she replied.

This has the potential to be the Netflix crossover of dreams. 

