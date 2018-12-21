Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Join The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel
Join the queue.
Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she’d love to join the cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and has offered up her talents as a potential extra for the recently announced sequel.
The Stranger Things actor is apparently a huge fan of the Netflix movie and had a very similar reaction to the rest of us when Noah Centineo and Lana Condor confirmed that a second movie was in the pipeline.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the 14-year-old said: “My life is gonna change forever. I was scrolling on Instagram like another casual day...and I'm scrolling by and I see this video and I don't know if I should look at it or not.
“And I watched it, and she told me something: she said there's gonna be a To All the Boys sequel and I'm crying."
Proving that she’s not too famous to beg for a role, Millie added: “If I can be an extra, please hit me up Netflix. You know, I do work for you already so that shouldn't be an issue right there."
“I want to thank Netflix, I want to thank Noah Centineo and Lana Condor. I wanna cry.”
While there’s been no official response from the casting team, Anna Cathcart – who plays relatable sister Kitty in the film – is 100% on board with the idea of Eleven joining the gang: “Can we please make this happen?” she replied.
This has the potential to be the Netflix crossover of dreams.