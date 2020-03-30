Noah Schnapp Fuels Romance Rumours About Millie Bobby Brown And Finn Wolfhard

Noah Schnapp has decided to poke a bit of fun at Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard’s expense by claiming that they’re secretly into each other.

The Stranger Things actor raised a few eyebrows when he tagged their names in a meme saying: “Tag two people that want to hook up with each other to make things awkward.”

Even though fans would love to see them together, it’s previously been reported that Millie is currently dating rugby icon Jason Robinson’s son, Joseph. The couple holidayed together in The Maldives back in November and seem to be going strong.

Prior to that, Millie was in a relationship with YouTuber Jacob Sartorious for a year and a half, before also being linked to Romeo Beckham for a short time.

Instagram/MillieBobbyBrown

The gang have always got on well with each other behind-the-scenes, with Millie previously telling E! News that there are no awkward moments when they have to film something romantic.

"It's relatively easy, I think. It's our jobs. It's in the scripts and we feel comfortable with each other, we feel trusted, we're in a safe environment, so it's relatively easy.

"I think people hype it up to be awkward, more awkward than it is, but it's just like your friend, so it's chill."

Getty

Netflix recently announced that they’d shut down production on season four of Stranger Things due to the coronavirus pandemic. The next series was set to launch in early 2021, with David Harbour saying that this date is “likely to be pushed back” even further.