Millie Bobby Brown

Noah Schnapp Fuels Romance Rumours About Millie Bobby Brown And Finn Wolfhard

Does Hopper approve?

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 09:48

Noah Schnapp has decided to poke a bit of fun at Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard’s expense by claiming that they’re secretly into each other.

The Stranger Things actor raised a few eyebrows when he tagged their names in a meme saying: “Tag two people that want to hook up with each other to make things awkward.”

👀 #CommentsByCelebs
View this post on Instagram

👀 #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

Even though fans would love to see them together, it’s previously been reported that Millie is currently dating rugby icon Jason Robinson’s son, Joseph. The couple holidayed together in The Maldives back in November and seem to be going strong.

Prior to that, Millie was in a relationship with YouTuber Jacob Sartorious for a year and a half, before also being linked to Romeo Beckham for a short time.

Instagram/MillieBobbyBrown

The gang have always got on well with each other behind-the-scenes, with Millie previously telling E! News that there are no awkward moments when they have to film something romantic.

"It's relatively easy, I think. It's our jobs. It's in the scripts and we feel comfortable with each other, we feel trusted, we're in a safe environment, so it's relatively easy.

"I think people hype it up to be awkward, more awkward than it is, but it's just like your friend, so it's chill."

Getty

Netflix recently announced that they’d shut down production on season four of Stranger Things due to the coronavirus pandemic. The next series was set to launch in early 2021, with David Harbour saying that this date is “likely to be pushed back” even further.

 

 

Latest News

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Natural Quarantine Curls As She Isolates At Home
Noah Schnapp Fuels Romance Rumours About Millie Bobby Brown And Finn Wolfhard
Kylie Jenner’s Perfect Reaction When Asked If She’d Forgive A Cheating Partner
Dylan Sprouse Reveals His Relatable Quarantine Routine With Barbara Palvin
Hailee Steinfeld’s Awkward Reaction When Niall Horan Played During Her Livestream
Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For ‘Insensitive’ Post About Being Stuck At Home
Madison Beer Calls Out ‘Big Creators’ Who Aren’t Practising Social-Distancing
The Details On Ariana Grande’s Rumoured Romance With A Real Estate Agent
Get To Know: Bree Runway
Get To Know: Bree Runway
Niall Horan Opens Up About A Crazy Fan Encounter That Nearly Made Him Cry
Kendall Jenner Responds To A Fan Who Accused Her Of Not Self-Isolating Properly
Love Island ‘Still Continuing With Summer Series’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
James Charles And Jeffree Star Have Seemingly Ended Their Dramatic Feud
Tom Holland Is Busy Hanging Out With Chickens During Self-Isolation
Fans Are Convinced That Noah Centineo Has Split From Girlfriend Alexis Ren
Harry Styles Reveals His Top Tips For Staying Entertained During Self-Isolation
Niall Horan Reveals The One Mistake He Keeps Making In His Relationships
KJ Apa Says The Riverdale Cast Have Signed On For Three More Years Of Filming
Kylie Jenner Reveals How Her Pregnancy Prepared Her For The Coronavirus Outbreak
Get To Know Baby Rose
Get To Know: Baby Rose

More From Millie Bobby Brown

Noah Schnapp Fuels Romance Rumours About Millie Bobby Brown And Finn Wolfhard
Millie Bobby Brown Is Being Dragged For “Pretending” To Use Her Skincare Products In A Tutorial
Millie Bobby Brown Launches Her Own Make-Up And Skincare Brand For Gen Z
Did Millie Bobby Brown Just Throw Subtle Shade At YouTuber James Charles?
Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth Is Even Bigger Than Our Love For Stranger Things
Millie Bobby Brown Defends Penn Badgley's Character In Netflix's 'You'
Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Join The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel
Drake and Stranger Things&#039; Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Defends Her Friendship With Drake After Their Texting Controversy
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown slid into Love Island&#039;s Dani Dyer&#039;s DMs
Love Island's Dani Dyer Reveals Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Slid Into Her DMs
Millie Bobby Brown And Jacob Sartorius Have Split After Seven Months Together
Godzilla: King Of The Monsters
Millie Bobby Brown Faces The Monsters In First Comic Con Teaser For Godzilla 2
From Millie Bobby Brown To Taylor Swift: 9 Of The Most Shocking Reasons Celebs Have Quit Social Media

Trending Articles

Noah Schnapp Fuels Romance Rumours About Millie Bobby Brown And Finn Wolfhard
Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Natural Quarantine Curls As She Isolates At Home
Hailee Steinfeld’s Awkward Reaction When Niall Horan Played During Her Livestream
Kylie Jenner’s Perfect Reaction When Asked If She’d Forgive A Cheating Partner
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Dylan Sprouse Reveals His Relatable Quarantine Routine With Barbara Palvin
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For ‘Insensitive’ Post About Being Stuck At Home
Fans Are Convinced That Noah Centineo Has Split From Girlfriend Alexis Ren
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal