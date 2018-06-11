Million Dollar Baby Spoiler Video: Lateysha Grace Admits She’s ‘Absolutely Gutted’ As Late Arrival Means Daughter Wynter Misses Her First Personal Appearance

Lateysha Grace has achieved some amazing things on her Million Dollar Baby journey so far, from landing a MAJOR make-up deal to appearing in a music video with her daughter Wynter and her BFFs.

And the awesome opportunities keep on coming for this hard-working businesswoman, who nabs a personal appearance at a huge beauty event with her daughter in this week’s episode.

WATCH LATEYSHA ATTEND A MAJOR BEAUTY EVENT WITH WYNTER IN THIS SPOILER CLIP:

In this sneak peek look at the upcoming episode (airing Wednesday at 8pm on MTV UK), Lateysha admits she’s absolutely thrilled about landing a slot at the big event: “Me and Wynter have been asked to appear at a major beauty event in Scotland. They’re paying us £1,200, it’s gonna be Wynter’s first PA – I’m so proud of my baby girl.”

Arriving in Scotland, Lateysha explains exactly what the night holds for the mother and baby dream team, saying: “Tonight’s event is for a beauty salon. They’re gonna do my hair and make-up on stage, and then there’s two meet and greets for me and Wynter to take photos (with) our followers.”

Sounds pretty cool, right?

However, things don’t get off to the ideal start Lateysha was hoping for as she turns up to the venue late, with the mum immediately apologising to the organiser.

She learns that she now can’t go onto the stage as planned due to her late arrival time, admitting away from the venue: “Oh my god, they’re not even putting me on stage. This is so embarrassing.”

Things then unfortunately go from bad to worse as the organiser tells Lateysha that she’s missed the first meet and greet session, with the next not until 9.30pm.

Reacting away from the event, The Valleys star explains: “It’s already past Wynter’s bedtime and I’m not keeping her here ‘til after nine. She’ll have to go back to the hotel with H – I can’t believe she’s missed her first ever PA. I’m absolutely gutted.”

Luckily, all is not totally lost as Lateysha makes the most of the event, meeting and greeting as many of her fans as she can.

She says: “I might have been late but I’m just really trying to make it up by spending time with my followers. I’m just so gutted Wynter isn’t here with me.”

Don't miss brand new Million Dollar Baby, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV! And catch more sneak peek looks at the episode below: