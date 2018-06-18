Million Dollar Baby Spoiler Video: Lateysha Grace Breaks Down As Trolls Send Her Horrible Body-Shaming Comments: ‘Bullying Needs To Stop’

Being in the public eye might look full of exciting treats like fancy freebies and glamorous outfits to some, but as Lateysha Grace reveals in this week’s brand new Million Dollar Baby, fame also has its downsides.

In this first look at the upcoming episode (airing Wednesday 20th June at 8pm on MTV UK), we see Lateysha getting emotional as comments from nasty trolls about her body image on social media take their toll.

Poor Lateysha.

Explaining what’s been happening with both her business and her social media, Lateysha says: “I can’t believe after posting all those beautiful photos pushing people to the Baby On Trend website, we still only made £218. I’m starting to feel like we’ll never make a million.

“And to top it all off, the online trolls are really getting to me.”

The businesswoman continues on to explain how being a mum and working can be difficult sometimes: “Doing all this work and having a baby – it’s hard, and you just don’t have any time to yourself.

“I’ve put on weight because obviously I’ve just had a busy – like, for the past couple of months, and I’m not even making excuses, I never have time to go to the gym and I’ve got all these people commenting the worst things on my photos ever, just saying that I’m fat and I’ve put on so much weight.”

She adds: “I feel like people think that when you’re in the public eye, your words won’t hurt them.”

Something which is obviously not true at all, of course, because nobody should have to face such nasty comments, whether they’re in the public eye or not.

As the comments get too much for Lateysha, the star breaks down in tears, admitting: “It’s hard doing what I do because obviously I have to upload pictures on social media.

“I used to think I was the best thing since sliced bread, now I feel ugly and it’s even harder for me as well because I’ve had a baby, do you know what I mean? Your body just doesn’t snap back.

“I just really wish people see the effect it has when you're commenting all these horrible things and trolling online 'cause it’s horrible. Bullying needs to stop.”

We couldn't have said it better ourselves.

