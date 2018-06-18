Million Dollar Baby

Million Dollar Baby Spoiler Video: Lateysha Grace Breaks Down As Trolls Send Her Horrible Body-Shaming Comments: ‘Bullying Needs To Stop’

Don't miss brand new Million Dollar Baby, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV!

Rachel Pilcher
Monday, June 18, 2018 - 11:00

Being in the public eye might look full of exciting treats like fancy freebies and glamorous outfits to some, but as Lateysha Grace reveals in this week’s brand new Million Dollar Baby, fame also has its downsides.

In this first look at the upcoming episode (airing Wednesday 20th June at 8pm on MTV UK), we see Lateysha getting emotional as comments from nasty trolls about her body image on social media take their toll.

WATCH LATEYSHA GET EMOTIONAL OVER HORRIBLE TROLLING COMMENTS HERE:

Poor Lateysha.

Explaining what’s been happening with both her business and her social media, Lateysha says: “I can’t believe after posting all those beautiful photos pushing people to the Baby On Trend website, we still only made £218. I’m starting to feel like we’ll never make a million.

MTV

“And to top it all off, the online trolls are really getting to me.”

The businesswoman continues on to explain how being a mum and working can be difficult sometimes: “Doing all this work and having a baby – it’s hard, and you just don’t have any time to yourself.

MTV

“I’ve put on weight because obviously I’ve just had a busy – like, for the past couple of months, and I’m not even making excuses, I never have time to go to the gym and I’ve got all these people commenting the worst things on my photos ever, just saying that I’m fat and I’ve put on so much weight.”

She adds: “I feel like people think that when you’re in the public eye, your words won’t hurt them.”

MTV

Something which is obviously not true at all, of course, because nobody should have to face such nasty comments, whether they’re in the public eye or not.

As the comments get too much for Lateysha, the star breaks down in tears, admitting: “It’s hard doing what I do because obviously I have to upload pictures on social media.

MTV

“I used to think I was the best thing since sliced bread, now I feel ugly and it’s even harder for me as well because I’ve had a baby, do you know what I mean? Your body just doesn’t snap back.

“I just really wish people see the effect it has when you're commenting all these horrible things and trolling online 'cause it’s horrible. Bullying needs to stop.”

MTV

We couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Watch more from Lateysha and daughter Wynter in brand new Million Dollar Baby, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK. And watch more sneak peeks from the episode below:

Latest News

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Could Score Her 1st UK No.1 This Friday With Clean Bandit!
SZA at Firefly Festival After Her Vocal Recovery
SZA Thankful To Have Voice Back After Suffering Potentially Career-Ending Vocal Injury
Kim Kardashian Straightened North West’s Hair And People Aren't Happy About It
Kylie Jenner Went Out Wearing Nothing But A Bra And Leggings And Totally Killed It
Taylor Swift Just Brought Back An Old Tradition During Her Reputation Tour
Alfie Deyes Apologises After Facing Backlash For His ‘Living On £1 A Day’ Vlog
The original Geordie Shore cast
Someone Just Bought The Iconic Geordie Shore Couch For £300
Beyoncé and JAY-Z in the Louvre
9 Things You Didn’t Realise About Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s Everything Is Love
Sophie Kasaei Wears Her Boldest Outfit Yet In A Totally Meshed Out Catsuit
Million Dollar Baby Spoiler Video: Lateysha Grace Breaks Down As Trolls Send Her Horrible Body-Shaming Comments: ‘Bullying Needs To Stop’
Was Pete Davidson ‘On A Break’ With His Ex When He Started Dating Ariana Grande?
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spending time together in LA
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Spotted Snogging In Brooklyn
Kylie Jenner And Stormi Sent Khloe Kardashian The Cutest Welcome Home Present
From Taylor Swift To Rihanna: 7 Celebrities With Non-Famous BFFs
Beyoncé &amp; JAY-Z Start Their On The Run II Tour In Cardiff, Wales
The Best Reactions To Beyonce And Jay Z Dropping A Surprise Album Overnight
Chloe Ferry Wears The Jumpsuit Of Dreams After Proving She’s A Domestic Goddess
Best Celeb Beauty Looks From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet
Gaz Beadle Pays Tribute To Emma McVey As He Celebrates His Very First Father’s Day
Kim Kardashian Isn’t Ruling Out Running For President One Day
All The Outfits From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet

More From Million Dollar Baby

Million Dollar Baby Spoiler Video: Lateysha Grace Breaks Down As Trolls Send Her Horrible Body-Shaming Comments: ‘Bullying Needs To Stop’
Million Dollar Baby
Million Dollar Baby 107 | Lateysha Breaks Down Over Awful Trolling Comments
Million Dollar Baby
Million Dollar Baby | Episode #7 Spoiler Vids
Million Dollar Baby
Million Dollar Baby 107 | Lateysha Inspires Body Positivity With Gorgeous Mum Shoot
Million Dollar Baby
Million Dollar Baby | Episode #6 Best Bits
Million Dollar Baby
Million Dollar Baby 106 | LOL! Lateysha Gets Seriously Silly In Harrison's Hilarious Happy Friday
Million Dollar Baby
Million Dollar Baby 106 | OMG! Luke's Seriously Huge Surprise For Lateysha And Wynter
Million Dollar Baby
Million Dollar Baby 106 | Lateysha's Cake Smash Shoot Gets Messy
Million Dollar Baby Spoiler Video: Lateysha Grace Admits She’s ‘Absolutely Gutted’ As Late Arrival Means Daughter Wynter Misses Her First Personal Appearance
Million Dollar Baby
Million Dollar Baby 106 | Awks! Late Lateysha And Wynter Miss Top Beauty PA
Million Dollar Baby
Million Dollar Baby 106 | YAS! Lateysha Shocks Luke With Big Book Reveal
Million Dollar Baby
Million Dollar Baby | Episode #5 Best Bits

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Wears The Jumpsuit Of Dreams After Proving She’s A Domestic Goddess
Gaz Beadle Pays Tribute To Emma McVey As He Celebrates His Very First Father’s Day
Sophie Kasaei Wears Her Boldest Outfit Yet In A Totally Meshed Out Catsuit
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Job Might Shock You
From Taylor Swift To Rihanna: 7 Celebrities With Non-Famous BFFs
Kylie Jenner Went Out Wearing Nothing But A Bra And Leggings And Totally Killed It
Selena Gomez
Stefano Gabbana Addresses 'Ugly' Selena Gomez Comments
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Taylor Swift Just Brought Back An Old Tradition During Her Reputation Tour
Kim Kardashian Straightened North West’s Hair And People Aren't Happy About It
Kylie Jenner And Stormi Sent Khloe Kardashian The Cutest Welcome Home Present
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spending time together in LA
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Spotted Snogging In Brooklyn