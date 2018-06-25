Million Dollar Baby

Million Dollar Baby Spoiler Video: Lateysha Grace Is ‘So Proud’ Of Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan As She Reveals They ‘Shouldn’t Be Underestimated’

We’ve seen Lateysha Grace’s Baby On Trend business go from strength-to-strength during her journey on Million Dollar Baby, but Lateysha and her agent Luke believe it’s time to take the company to the next level – and he knows just who to call.

Enter Geordie Shore star turned businesswoman Holly Hagan, who’s on hand to give Lateysha some brilliant tips and tricks in this week’s episode (airing Wednesday 27th June at 8pm on MTV UK).

WATCH LATEYSHA AND HOLLY TALK ALL THINGS BUSINESS IN THIS SNEAK PEEK CLIP:

In this sneak peek look at the upcoming episode of Million Dollar Baby, Lateysha reveals more about her working lunch with make-up range owner Holly: “I just need to speak to someone that’s in the same industry as me and has opened their own business.”

MTV

Explaining all about the premise of her own business, Holly tells Lateysha: “Do you know what, it’s very difficult because people don’t necessarily want to trust somebody like us with a product.

“I wanted to make a good brand, I wanted to make it so that people actually liked it for the brand.

MTV

“You’re literally investing probably the majority of your entire life savings into a business that you have no idea is gonna be successful – but also it’s like, working out the brand identity.”

MTV

With Holly going into more depth about how they created her brand identity, Lateysha admits away from their chat: “Holly Hagan is like some branding guru. I feel like I have so much to catch up on now.”

Back at their lunch, Lateysha airs her own thoughts about what might not be working for Baby On Trend, saying about the business’s website: “It frustrates me because (the) majority of customers go on the website – no, they like the clothes they see on social media, they go on the website and they’re just like, ‘ugh, I can’t be bothered with this, it’s too hard to use’.”

MTV

With the two having had what seems to be a very successful business chat (yas), Holly praises Lateysha for what she’s been doing: “I genuinely commend everything you’re doing because genuinely I don’t think in a million years I’d even be able to wake up with a child, never mind run a business alongside one.”

MTV

Lateysha is full of praise for the Geordie lass too, saying: “I’m so proud of Holly and what she’s achieved with her business, it’s amazing and us reality TV babes should not be underestimated.”

