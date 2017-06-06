Someone Just Leaked This HUGE Minecraft Announcement

Whoops, it happened again! A second series of Minecraft: Story Mode has been announced… but NOT by the people making it!

In a listing on the Australian Ratings Board, details about the second series - which will be called 'A Hero In Residence' - are light, although it has been confirmed that it contains “mild fantasy themes and violence”. Oh, and that it exists, of course!

Mojang

As yet, there’s no indication of a release date, either. Here’s hoping we’ll find out soon at E3, right?

In the first series, you play as either a male or female Jesse, who stumbles across a terrible plot and is then tasked with saving the world by tracking down the “Order of the Stone”. Developer Telltale Games had yet to formally announce the return to the hugely successful series, which was so popular, Telltale ended up making three additional episodes for it.

Minecraft is already available on pretty much everything; current-gen consoles, last-gen consoles, PC, mobile, tablet… you name it. So it should come as ABSOLUTELY NO SURPRISE WHATSOVER that those absolute legends at Mojang have also brought the blockbuster game to Nintendo Switch.

Not only does it run at a smooth 60fps and 720p resolution, it also boasts the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack, plus a load of extra skin packs and worlds, too.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx