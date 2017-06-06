Minecraft

Someone Just Leaked This HUGE Minecraft Announcement

Uh oh!

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 10:34

Whoops, it happened again! A second series of Minecraft: Story Mode has been announced… but NOT by the people making it!

In a listing on the Australian Ratings Board, details about the second series - which will be called 'A Hero In Residence' - are light, although it has been confirmed that it contains “mild fantasy themes and violence”. Oh, and that it exists, of course!

Mojang
As yet, there’s no indication of a release date, either. Here’s hoping we’ll find out soon at E3, right?

In the first series, you play as either a male or female Jesse, who stumbles across a terrible plot and is then tasked with saving the world by tracking down the “Order of the Stone”. Developer Telltale Games had yet to formally announce the return to the hugely successful series, which was so popular, Telltale ended up making three additional episodes for it.

Minecraft is already available on pretty much everything; current-gen consoles, last-gen consoles, PC, mobile, tablet… you name it. So it should come as ABSOLUTELY NO SURPRISE WHATSOVER that those absolute legends at Mojang have also brought the blockbuster game to Nintendo Switch.

  Minecraft has arrived on the Nintendo Switch!
    Mojang
    1 of 20
  Which means you can now play it *literally everywhere*!
    Mojang
    2 of 20
  Switch players also get an extra special something, unique to Nintendo's consoles: the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack!
    Mojang
    3 of 20
  "It comes with a custom crafted Mario-themed world, with all the mushrooms, man-eating plants and oversized plumbing you'd expect - and a texture pack to match," says the official Minecraft website.
    Mojang
    4 of 20
  "You can explore it while listening to one of 15 tracks from Super Mario 64 and skinned up as one of 40 characters from Mario's universe..."
    Mojang
    5 of 20
  "...Princess Peach, Toad, Yoshi, all the Koopalings, Wario and many more!"
    Mojang
    6 of 20
  • Mojang
    7 of 20
  • Mojang
    8 of 20
  • Mojang
    9 of 20
  • Mojang
    10 of 20
  • Mojang
    11 of 20
  • Mojang
    12 of 20
  • Mojang
    13 of 20
  • Mojang
    14 of 20
  • Mojang
    15 of 20
  • Mojang
    16 of 20
  • Mojang
    17 of 20
  • Mojang
    18 of 20
  • Mojang
    19 of 20
  • Mojang
    20 of 20

Not only does it run at a smooth 60fps and 720p resolution, it also boasts the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack, plus a load of extra skin packs and worlds, too.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

27 Amazing Minecraft Builds

