Here's When You'll FINALLY Be Able To Play Minecraft: Story Mode Season 2

The second season will let friends play along with you.

Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 12:38

Telltale Games’ next episodic take on the Minecraft world, Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two, will be out on August 15, 2017, on PC/Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and most mobile devices.

Mojang

“Jesse and the gang survived the Sea Temple, but they brought home a little more than they bargained for: a lost adventurer, a powerful device, and a colossal enemy capable of grinding Beacontown to dust.” says Telltale, recapping the first season. “There may be more to this fearsome foe than meets the eye, but to find out, Jesse -- together with a few trusty friends -- must embark on another adventure, this time into the icy unknown…”

Season 2 picks up where 1 left off, promising a five-part series developed in collaboration of the cool cats that make Minecraft, Mojang. The second season will feature Crowd Play, which lets friends and fans play along with you.

But that’s not all. Our friends at Telltale have also confirmed that Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure - that’s right, it contains all eight episodes of the smash-hit first series - will release on Nintendo Switch on August 25, 2017, in Europe (August 22 in the US). It’ll be available either as a physical game, or via a digital download.

While we’re on the topic of Nintendo Switch, if you’re desperate for the latest info on Super Mario Odyssey, look no further - we’ve got you covered!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

