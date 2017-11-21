Minecraft's New Underwater Update Is Too Cute To Handle

A brand new update to Minecraft is bringing some sunken treasures to our fave building game.

Minecraft: The Update Aquatic was announced at Minecon Earth over the weekend, and while we don't yet know *when* it'll be available (sad face), we do know that it'll add cool stuff like kelp, coral, new types of fish, and dolphins (yay!) to Minecraft's waters, as well as new water physics, too.

Minecraft: The Update Aquatic will add fish and dolphins to Minecraft's waters! / Mojang

There'll also be secrets hidden beneath the waves, too, so make sure you explore as much as possible to uncover hidden shipwrecks and make use of your new weapon, the trident.

"Minecraft's oceans are going to get their biggest update ever!" states an update on the official Minecraft website. "A newly revamped ocean will require a new weapon for you to defend yourself, so the Update Aquatic will also introduce the trident."

"Not only can this weapon be thrown at enemies and used in close-combat, it can also be enchanted for ace tactical advantages. The Loyalty enchantment will make it come back to you even after you've thrown it, while enchantments like Impaler and Slipstream Dash will... well, we'll let you use your imagination!"

If you'd love to play something new but can't wait for the Aquatic update to hit, check out our hot picks of the latest games…

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx