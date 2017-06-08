Minecraft

New Minecraft Update Totally Changes All Its Colours

Your builds are gonna look way more sexy.

Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 10:27

Nope, no need to adjust your screen- it’s true, the World of Color has come to Minecraft!

Mojang
The World of Color (or "Minecraft Java Edition 1.12," to use it’s official name - although that doesn’t sound as cool as the World of Color update, though, right?) is rolling out now.

“Sunlight yellow, chili red, royal blue, midnight black, grass green, lilac purple, true lime, fresh salmon, hot cappuccino, pretty much all of the off-white, annoying cyan, alpha-tested magenta, that brown-greenish barf shade... the World of Color update is here!” writes Mojang’s Jens Bergensten on the official site.

Minecraft World of Color Update trailer

“With this update we bring you a fresh take on all the colored blocks in Minecraft, using the infamous "Jonni Palette 0.2" for wool, sheep, shulker boxes, and banners, and introducing glazed terracotta, colored beds, and colored concrete. These bring you many new options to building colorful creations in your meticulously planned spawn area.”

27 Amazing Minecraft Builds

The latest update also introduces “the recipe book and a whole new advancements system” for creators wanting to make custom adventure maps and mini games. For the full change log, head on over to the official site.

Minecraft is already available on pretty much everything; current-gen consoles, last-gen consoles, PC, mobile, tablet… you name it. So it should come as ABSOLUTELY NO SURPRISE WHATSOEVER that those absolute legends at Mojang have also brought the blockbuster game to Nintendo Switch, too.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

You've Got To See The New Mario World In Minecraft On The Nintendo Switch

  • Minecraft has arrived on the Nintendo Switch!
    Mojang
    1 of 20
  • Which means you can now play it *literally everywhere*!
    Mojang
    2 of 20
  • Switch players also get an extra special something, unique to Nintendo’s consoles: the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack!
    Mojang
    3 of 20
  • “It comes with a custom crafted Mario-themed world, with all the mushrooms, man-eating plants and oversized plumbing you’d expect - and a texture pack to match," says the official Minecraft website.
    Mojang
    4 of 20
  • "You can explore it while listening to one of 15 tracks from Super Mario 64 and skinned up as one of 40 characters from Mario’s universe..."
    Mojang
    5 of 20
  • "...Princess Peach, Toad, Yoshi, all the Koopalings, Wario and many more!"
    Mojang
    6 of 20
  • Mojang
    7 of 20
  • Mojang
    8 of 20
  • Mojang
    9 of 20
  • Mojang
    10 of 20
  • Mojang
    11 of 20
  • Mojang
    12 of 20
  • Mojang
    13 of 20
  • Mojang
    14 of 20
  • Mojang
    15 of 20
  • Mojang
    16 of 20
  • Mojang
    17 of 20
  • Mojang
    18 of 20
  • Mojang
    19 of 20
  • Mojang
    20 of 20

 

