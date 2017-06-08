New Minecraft Update Totally Changes All Its Colours

Nope, no need to adjust your screen- it’s true, the World of Color has come to Minecraft!

Mojang

The World of Color (or "Minecraft Java Edition 1.12," to use it’s official name - although that doesn’t sound as cool as the World of Color update, though, right?) is rolling out now.

“Sunlight yellow, chili red, royal blue, midnight black, grass green, lilac purple, true lime, fresh salmon, hot cappuccino, pretty much all of the off-white, annoying cyan, alpha-tested magenta, that brown-greenish barf shade... the World of Color update is here!” writes Mojang’s Jens Bergensten on the official site.

“With this update we bring you a fresh take on all the colored blocks in Minecraft, using the infamous "Jonni Palette 0.2" for wool, sheep, shulker boxes, and banners, and introducing glazed terracotta, colored beds, and colored concrete. These bring you many new options to building colorful creations in your meticulously planned spawn area.”

The latest update also introduces “the recipe book and a whole new advancements system” for creators wanting to make custom adventure maps and mini games. For the full change log, head on over to the official site.

Minecraft is already available on pretty much everything; current-gen consoles, last-gen consoles, PC, mobile, tablet… you name it. So it should come as ABSOLUTELY NO SURPRISE WHATSOEVER that those absolute legends at Mojang have also brought the blockbuster game to Nintendo Switch, too.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx