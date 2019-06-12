Watch Miraa May’s Performance Of ‘Regardless’ At MTV Push Live At Tape London

A singer that blends both her British and Algerian roots into her music, Miraa May is here to deliver music that’s personal, carved from depth, and full of influences from the world around her.

Heading down to MTV Push Live at Tape London, the singer brought with her an abundance of feel-good energy and irresistible dance-worthy tunes alongside performers on the night including Yung Fume and RuthAnne.

Watch Miraa May’s fiery performance of ‘Regardless’ below:

Already having garnered hundreds of thousands of streams on her tracks such as ‘Benji’ and ‘Nobody’, Miraa May is rising fast from her beginnings in Tottenham, North London. Only 22 years old, the singer has already played festivals such as The Great Escape, and is now lined up to play Glastonbury festival later this year.

Credit: Katrine Jung

Oh, and she's already shared stages with the likes of Ray BLK, AJ Tracey and Kojey Radical. Legends only.

Making music driven by catchy hooks and scream-along lyrics that can make any crowd dance with her, Miraa May is certain to be a big deal in the future. You can listen to her latest single ‘FWM’ on all streaming platforms now.​