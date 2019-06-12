Miraa May

Watch Miraa May’s Performance Of ‘Regardless’ At MTV Push Live At Tape London

You can't buy this talent from the market...

Claire Rowden
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 10:00

A singer that blends both her British and Algerian roots into her music, Miraa May is here to deliver music that’s personal, carved from depth, and full of influences from the world around her.

Heading down to MTV Push Live at Tape London, the singer brought with her an abundance of feel-good energy and irresistible dance-worthy tunes alongside performers on the night including Yung Fume and RuthAnne.

Watch Miraa May’s fiery performance of ‘Regardless’ below:

Already having garnered hundreds of thousands of streams on her tracks such as ‘Benji’ and ‘Nobody’, Miraa May is rising fast from her beginnings in Tottenham, North London. Only 22 years old, the singer has already played festivals such as The Great Escape, and is now lined up to play Glastonbury festival later this year.

Credit: Katrine Jung

Oh, and she's already shared stages with the likes of Ray BLK, AJ Tracey and Kojey Radical. Legends only.

Making music driven by catchy hooks and scream-along lyrics that can make any crowd dance with her, Miraa May is certain to be a big deal in the future. You can listen to her latest single ‘FWM’ on all streaming platforms now.​

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Kendall Jenner Brands Kourtney Kardashian "Rude" For This Unexpected Reason
Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Cheating With Tristan Thompson In Court Documents
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Miraa May
Watch Miraa May’s Performance Of ‘Regardless’ At MTV Push Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - RuthAnne
Watch RuthAnne's Heroic Performance Of 'Superman' At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in 2015
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Accused of 'Extreme' Photoshopping
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Used to Make Out 'All the Time' When Filming Game of Thrones
Thorpe Park Presents Club MTV
Come Party With Club MTV Nights At Thorpe Park!
MTV Talent Show Casting Call
9 Ways To Party And Still Feel Fresh The Morning After
Selena Gomez Is Deleting All Justin Bieber References From Her Instagram
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
Why Kim Kardashian Is Getting Backlash For Her Latest Instagram Post
Charlotte Crosby Responds After Trolls Attack Comment About ‘Natural’ Looks
Did Kylie Jenner Run Into Jordyn Woods *And* Tristan Thompson At LA Bash?
Chloe Ferry shows off bikini body in Ibiza post-break up with Sam Gowland as she parties with Geordie Shore cast
Chloe Ferry Says “Single Life Is The Best Life” As She Posts Cheeky Bikini Photo
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Is Reportedly ‘On Road To Recovery’
Jordyn Woods on Instagram in 2019
Fans Defend Jordyn Woods After Trolls Attack Bikini Photo
Kylie Jenner on Instagram in October 2018 after getting lip fillers again after three month break
Kylie Jenner's Skincare Line Accused of Not Actually Being Vegan
Why Rio de Janeiro Is The Ultimate Street Art Destination
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Kim Kardashian's Ancestral Line Reveals She Is Actually Scottish Royalty

More From Miraa May

MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Miraa May
Watch Miraa May’s Performance Of ‘Regardless’ At MTV Push Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Miraa May
Miraa May
Miraa May - 'Regardless' (MTV PUSH Live At Tape London) | MTV Music
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Miraa May
Miraa May - MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Miraa May - Nobody - Music Video
Miraa May
Nobody

Trending Articles

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Used to Make Out 'All the Time' When Filming Game of Thrones
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in 2015
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Accused of 'Extreme' Photoshopping
Charlotte Crosby Responds After Trolls Attack Comment About ‘Natural’ Looks
Selena Gomez Is Deleting All Justin Bieber References From Her Instagram
Kendall Jenner Brands Kourtney Kardashian "Rude" For This Unexpected Reason
Chloe Ferry shows off bikini body in Ibiza post-break up with Sam Gowland as she parties with Geordie Shore cast
Chloe Ferry Says “Single Life Is The Best Life” As She Posts Cheeky Bikini Photo
Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Cheating With Tristan Thompson In Court Documents
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Miraa May
Watch Miraa May’s Performance Of ‘Regardless’ At MTV Push Live At Tape London
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
9 Ways To Party And Still Feel Fresh The Morning After
Geordie Shore newbie Bethan Kershaw in a bikini
New Geordie Shore Star Bethan Kershaw Shows Off Peachy Bum In Iconic Bathroom Photoshoot
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
Why Kim Kardashian Is Getting Backlash For Her Latest Instagram Post