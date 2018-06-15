Premiere! ALMA Jumps On Miriam Bryant’s ‘Black Car’ – Watch

Miriam Bryant has teamed up with Finnish fireball ALMA for a beautiful acoustic version of ‘Black Car’.

‘Black Car’ has surpassed 35 million streams on Spotify alone and hit No.2 in Bryant's native Sweden. It eventually won Song Of The Year at the nation’s prestigious P3 Guld award ceremony, seeing her collect awards alongside the likes of Zara Larsson and Galantis.

Now, rising star ALMA, who has been busy working with the likes of French Montana, Charli XCX and more, has added her twist to the song and you can get an exclusive first listen of it here!

WATCH MIRIAM & ALMA’S ACOUSTIC VERSION OF ‘BLACK CAR’ HERE:

Love ALMA? Check out her appearance on Tove Lo’s naughty video for ‘bitches’ alongside Charli XCX, Icona Pop and Elliphant here!