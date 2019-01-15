Mission Impossible

Tom Cruise Confirms TWO More New Mission: Impossible Movies

Here's when you'll be watching them at the cinema.

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 10:40

Good news for fans of Tom Cruise very nearly killing himself through ludicrously dangerous stunts: he’s going to be doing it at least twice more. That’s right, we’re getting another two entries into the Mission: Impossible franchise!

Impossible movies / Paramount

The Cruiser broke the news via his Twitter account, revealing that the next two films will drop in Summer 2021 and Summer 2022 respectively. Following that announcement, Mission: Impossible Fallout writer/director Chris McQuarrie also confirmed his involvement, tweeting “Missions: Accepted”.

The two movies are expected to film back-to-back, with McQuarrie recently revealing that Cruise has some “world-topping shit” lined up in terms of stunts. The lawyers will be delighted to hear it, no doubt.

We don’t have any details in terms of plot just yet, but if the next two films perform as well with critics and audiences as the last one did, don’t expect to see the franchise winding up any time soon…

- By George Wales @georgewales85

