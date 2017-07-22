Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott and Solange Are Stanning Each Other Over Social Media And It's Adorable

We can't get enough of these two...

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 12:51

Missy Elliott is having a brilliant 2017. Not only did she just slay a performance of 'She's a B***h' on the '90s Game Changers' edition of VH1's Hip Hop Honors last week but her single 'I'm Better' is one of the most critically acclaimed of the year.

On top of that Missy has just noticed that Solange is a huge fan of the rapper.

I'mma start it from the bottom
Show you how to flip a dollar
I got food in my dining room
I'm better, I'm better, I'm better
It's another day, another chance
I wake up, I wanna dance
So as long as I got my friends...
I'm better, I'm better, I'm better

He say I'm hot, I'm so fuego
Pull up on him in my vehicle
He say I'm pretty, I'm pretty
You must be from Brazil, it must be from Me-hico
Roll up on him in my Lambo
Jump out like skrrrt, yeah bro
You need a chick like me to make you wanna leave them other broads, you don't know nann hoe

Yeah he got bands in the Bando
Missy got dudes in Orlando
Plus I got cars that he paying for
Man I be too much to handle
Watch what I do, when I get up on you
Pop potential in my room and zoom in the poom
He watching my body like he watching Scandal
But I'm just here, with my girls

I'mma start it from the bottom
Show you how to flip a dollar
I got food in my dining room
I'm better, I'm better, I'm better
It's another day, another chance
I wake up, I wanna dance
So as long as I got my friends...
I'm better, I'm better, I'm better

Missy so hot, I'm from Vee-e-e
The car that I drive be Ferr-ar-i
My clique is so thick and the broads be hollin' and whistlin'
That be like damn bae
Man I'm 3000, I'm André
Yo Missy talk big, I'm so blind date
Bruce Lee on the beat
I don't compete with none of these geeks
I just rant like I'm Kanye

Yeah he got bands in the Bando
Missy got dudes in Orlando
And I be driving cars he paying for
He say I'm too much, I'm a handful
He watching my body like watching Scandal
But I'm just here, with my girls

I'mma start it from the bottom
Show you how to flip a dollar
I got food in my dining room
I'm better, I'm better, I'm better
It's another day, another chance
I wake up, I wanna dance
So as long as I got my friends...
I'm better, I'm better, I'm better

Brand new flow when I rap
DJ, bring that back
You ain't ever heard a track like that
Shit might slap, booty go clap
Roll up in the Benz
Looking like a ten, stack
When I rock, make it bop, in my car
And it bang-bang-bang like (tune-out noise) go blap-blap-blap

Yeah he got bands in the Bando
Missy got dudes in Orlando
Buying me bags and new shoes and new cars and everything I know that he paying for
Yeah he be hooking me up
Yeah he be looking me up
Watch what I do, when I get up on you
Pop potential and zoom in the poom

I'mma start it from the bottom
Show you how to flip a dollar
I got food in my dining room
I'm better, I'm better, I'm better
It's another day, another chance
I wake up, I wanna dance
So as long as I got my friends...
I'm better, I'm better, I'm better
Writer(s): Derrick Baker, Ronald M. Jr, Caninon Renard, Steven Kubie

YES. SOLANGE REALLY LOVES MISSY JUST AS MUCH AS WE ALL DO.

If you visit Solange's Instagram you will notice that the 'Cranes in the Sky' star salutes Missy in her bio. It reads 'missy elliott invented performance art' and to be honest, based on Missy's iconic career and live shows, we think that Solange has a point.

Understandably Missy was very thankful when she saw Solange's words.

Taking to Twitter, after a fan pointed out what Solange had written about Missy to the 'Get Ur Freak On' rapper, Missy tweeted: "Wow! I never seen that in Solange Knowles bio. I'm speechless but so humbly grateful coming from a this Gifted Queen!"

This is too much. Both stars are incredibly talented and important artists. Seeing them support each other is so wondeful.

The exchange comes just months after Solange and her sister Beyoncé watched Missy perform at FYF Festival 2017.

Big S/O to my good sis @saintrecords & my sis 👑@beyonce they have always showed me love and supported me since day one! Over a decade🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾love yall! Thank yall for coming to see me last night at the #fyffest along with the LEGENDARY @janetjackson I love u sis! Respect! @feliciathegoat🔥@katyperry🙌🏾@bjork (great convo with u) bjork! I am so humbly grateful and will never take the presence of you all being there for granted! Along with the slew of Fans! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!❤️

We cannot get enough of these two performers loving on each other.

Fingers crossed that a Solange/Missy collaboration is in the works!

Words: Sam Prance

