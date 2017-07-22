Missy Elliott and Solange Are Stanning Each Other Over Social Media And It's Adorable
We can't get enough of these two...
Missy Elliott is having a brilliant 2017. Not only did she just slay a performance of 'She's a B***h' on the '90s Game Changers' edition of VH1's Hip Hop Honors last week but her single 'I'm Better' is one of the most critically acclaimed of the year.
On top of that Missy has just noticed that Solange is a huge fan of the rapper.
Show you how to flip a dollar
I got food in my dining room
I'm better, I'm better, I'm better
It's another day, another chance
I wake up, I wanna dance
So as long as I got my friends...
I'm better, I'm better, I'm better
He say I'm hot, I'm so fuego
Pull up on him in my vehicle
He say I'm pretty, I'm pretty
You must be from Brazil, it must be from Me-hico
Roll up on him in my Lambo
Jump out like skrrrt, yeah bro
You need a chick like me to make you wanna leave them other broads, you don't know nann hoe
Yeah he got bands in the Bando
Missy got dudes in Orlando
Plus I got cars that he paying for
Man I be too much to handle
Watch what I do, when I get up on you
Pop potential in my room and zoom in the poom
He watching my body like he watching Scandal
But I'm just here, with my girls
I'mma start it from the bottom
Show you how to flip a dollar
I got food in my dining room
I'm better, I'm better, I'm better
It's another day, another chance
I wake up, I wanna dance
So as long as I got my friends...
I'm better, I'm better, I'm better
Missy so hot, I'm from Vee-e-e
The car that I drive be Ferr-ar-i
My clique is so thick and the broads be hollin' and whistlin'
That be like damn bae
Man I'm 3000, I'm André
Yo Missy talk big, I'm so blind date
Bruce Lee on the beat
I don't compete with none of these geeks
I just rant like I'm Kanye
Yeah he got bands in the Bando
Missy got dudes in Orlando
And I be driving cars he paying for
He say I'm too much, I'm a handful
He watching my body like watching Scandal
But I'm just here, with my girls
I'mma start it from the bottom
Show you how to flip a dollar
I got food in my dining room
I'm better, I'm better, I'm better
It's another day, another chance
I wake up, I wanna dance
So as long as I got my friends...
I'm better, I'm better, I'm better
Brand new flow when I rap
DJ, bring that back
You ain't ever heard a track like that
Shit might slap, booty go clap
Roll up in the Benz
Looking like a ten, stack
When I rock, make it bop, in my car
And it bang-bang-bang like (tune-out noise) go blap-blap-blap
Yeah he got bands in the Bando
Missy got dudes in Orlando
Buying me bags and new shoes and new cars and everything I know that he paying for
Yeah he be hooking me up
Yeah he be looking me up
Watch what I do, when I get up on you
Pop potential and zoom in the poom
I'mma start it from the bottom
Show you how to flip a dollar
I got food in my dining room
I'm better, I'm better, I'm better
It's another day, another chance
I wake up, I wanna dance
So as long as I got my friends...
I'm better, I'm better, I'm better
YES. SOLANGE REALLY LOVES MISSY JUST AS MUCH AS WE ALL DO.
If you visit Solange's Instagram you will notice that the 'Cranes in the Sky' star salutes Missy in her bio. It reads 'missy elliott invented performance art' and to be honest, based on Missy's iconic career and live shows, we think that Solange has a point.
Understandably Missy was very thankful when she saw Solange's words.
Taking to Twitter, after a fan pointed out what Solange had written about Missy to the 'Get Ur Freak On' rapper, Missy tweeted: "Wow! I never seen that in Solange Knowles bio. I'm speechless but so humbly grateful coming from a this Gifted Queen!"
This is too much. Both stars are incredibly talented and important artists. Seeing them support each other is so wondeful.
The exchange comes just months after Solange and her sister Beyoncé watched Missy perform at FYF Festival 2017.
We cannot get enough of these two performers loving on each other.
Fingers crossed that a Solange/Missy collaboration is in the works!
Words: Sam Prance
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.