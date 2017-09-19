Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Lil' Kim and More Perform at VH1 Hip Hop Honors
The special honoured '90s Game Changers'...
Last night VH1 aired a special edition of Hip Hop Honors titled '90s Game Changers'. The one off showing of the beloved programme acted as a platform to celebrate just a few of the iconic stars that helped shape and lead hip hop in the 90s.
Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey and Lil' Kim all performed at the one off event.
Hosted by Girls Trip star Regina Hall, the entire evening was a night to remember.
Missy Elliott opened the show, reminding us all why she's one of the most successful rappers of all time.
Opting not to showcase some of her new material, Missy chose to embrace the theme of the night. The living legend recreated the music video for her 1999 hit song 'She's a B***h' on stage. She even started the performance underwater!
WHAT A STAR! Missy wasn't alone though in wowing us with her skills during the show though.
Mariah used the evening as an opportunity to sing her 20 year old Number 1 single 'Honey' accompanied by the many amazing rappers who remixed it. Da Brat, Jermaine Dupri, The Lox and Mase all performed their fire 'Honey' verses with Mariah.
Meanwhile, Lil' Kim, Fabolous and Havoc paid tribute to Prodigy by performing 'Quiet Storm'.
Fingers crossed that they all like Missy have been working on new material. 2017 misses them.
Words: Sam Prance
