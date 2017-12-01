MJ Cole

These Are The Songs in MJ Cole’s Head - Listen!

EXCLUSIVE! MJ Cole's 'Pictures In My Head' EP and music video are out, so he's picked us a playlist to mark the occasion...

Friday, December 1, 2017 - 16:24

MJ Cole just dropped a brand new EP, Pictures In My Head, and the insane music video for its title track. To celebrate its release, the legendary DJ has made us a playlist of the sickest tracks he has on repeat right now. Some old, some new, all guaranteed dance classics from the master of house himself. Give them a spin below!

Bicep - Glue

BICEP | GLUE (Official Video)

This one hasn’t left my head since it came out.

Burial - Archgangel

Burial - Archangel

It was 10 years since this album came out and i’ve found my self going back to it a lot recently. A special piece of work.

PIMH - High Contrast Remix

MJ Cole - Pictures In My Head (High Contrast Remix)

I have a lot of respect and admiration for this man and his latest album is a brilliant piece of work. I had to reach out to him for the remix of PIMH and he delivered beyond all expectations.

High Contrast - LOA45

High Contrast - Love On A 45

Now i said that, this is in my head. Check it out. Such a wicked vocal sample. He might of let me have a go on this one for a remix as well ;)

Bruno Major - Just The Same

Bruno Major - Just The Same

This is one for the cold nights. A truly gifted songwriter, studio neighbour and collaborator. Bruno Major skills.

SG Lewis & Col3trane - Smart Alec Kill

SG Lewis - Smart Aleck Kill (Audio) ft. Col3trane

SG is another studio neighbour. I love everything he does and this new one has been on repeat recently.

Steve Miller Band - Fly Like An Eagle

Steve Miller Band-Fly Like An Eagle

Been stuck in my head recently. I want to flyyyyyyyyyyy

Jessie Ware - Alone (Toddla T Remix)

Jessie Ware - Alone (Toddla T Remix)

I love Toddla. Always brings the bouncy, carnival vibes.

Vince Staples - Crabs In A Bucket

Vince Staples - Crabs In A Bucket (Audio)

A US rapper on a UKG beat. It’s a yes from me, Geoff.

Avelino - Sweet Luv

Sweet Luv (feat. MJ Cole) by Avelino

One of my favourite upcoming UK rappers sampled Sincere and flipped it in a unique way.

Check out MJ Cole’s new single Pictures in My head here and listen to the full EP below.

MJ Cole - Pictures In My Head (Official Video)

Pictures In My Head

