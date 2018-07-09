Playlist | MK Picks Out His Fave Tunes This Summer

Master of piano house and some of the tightest productions around, MK (aka Marc Kinchen) is preparing to head back to Together Ibiza at Amnesia this season. For those lucky enough to see him over the news few months, consider us very jealous of you, but for the rest of us raving back home, below there's a hand-picked playlist below from the man himself, full of tunes he's loving in this beautiful summer we're having, including remixes from Solomun, Patrick Topping, originals from Will Clarke and CamelPhat, and naturally some MK bangers too for good measure. Enjoy!

1. Tiga - 'Let’s Go Dancing' (Solomun Remix)

"I've always loved this song — Tiga killed it, Eats Everything killed it, now Solomun has killed it. A fresh take on one of my favourite tracks."

2. Duke Dumont - 'Inhale' (Moon Willis Remix)

"Not much to say other than this is a great track with a really good remix."

3. Armand Van Helden & Butter Rush - 'I Need A Painkiller' (MK Remix)

"I loved this track when I first heard it, so I was excited to remix it. Was a really fun one to do."

4. Will Clarke - 'Take A Seat'

"You can’t go wrong with Will Clarke. It must be some magical music dust he’s hiding in his beard."

5. Fisher - 'Crowd Control'

"This came out in March, but I still like to drop it every now and then. Looking forward to his next one."

6. Sam Smith - 'Pray' (MK Remix)

"I cannot resist a good Sam Smith song, and when I heard gospel background vocals, I just thought 'send me the stems please!'"

7. Camelphat - 'Johnny Depp'

"Once again my buds from Liverpool do not disappoint. Only they could deliver a song called Johnny Depp and it work."

8. Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss' (Patrick Topping Remix)

"One word - dope. Love all three of them."

9. Weiss - 'Feel My Needs'

"Weiss surprises me every time, love this track."

10. MK - '17'

"What can I say — my biggest original track to date and it feels good!"

View the lyrics You ain't even missing me baby

Baby, I got your back, like we're still seventeen Writer(s): MARC KINCHEN, MICHAEL DI SCALA, DAVE WHELAN, CARLA MONROE Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Check out MK playing at Together Ibiza, Amnesia. More info at www.amnesia.es.