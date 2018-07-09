MK

Playlist | MK Picks Out His Fave Tunes This Summer

Check out the producer's picks including CamelPhat, Solomun, Patrick Topping and more!

Monday, July 9, 2018 - 18:19

Master of piano house and some of the tightest productions around, MK (aka Marc Kinchen) is preparing to head back to Together Ibiza at Amnesia this season. For those lucky enough to see him over the news few months, consider us very jealous of you, but for the rest of us raving back home, below there's a hand-picked playlist below from the man himself, full of tunes he's loving in this beautiful summer we're having, including remixes from Solomun, Patrick Topping, originals from Will Clarke and CamelPhat, and naturally some MK bangers too for good measure. Enjoy!

1.  Tiga - 'Let’s Go Dancing' (Solomun Remix)

"I've always loved this song — Tiga killed it, Eats Everything killed it, now Solomun has killed it. A fresh take on one of my favourite tracks."

Tiga vs Audion - Let's Go Dancing (Solomun Remix)

2. Duke Dumont - 'Inhale' (Moon Willis Remix)

"Not much to say other than this is a great track with a really good remix."

Duke Dumont, Ebenezer - Inhale (Moon Willlis Remix)

3. Armand Van Helden & Butter Rush - 'I Need A Painkiller' (MK Remix)

"I loved this track when I first heard it, so I was excited to remix it. Was a really fun one to do."

Armand Van Helden - Painkiller (MK Remix)

4. Will Clarke - 'Take A Seat'

"You can’t go wrong with Will Clarke.  It must be some magical music dust he’s hiding in his beard."

Will Clarke - "Take a Seat" [DIRTYBIRD]

5. Fisher - 'Crowd Control'

"This came out in March, but I still like to drop it every now and then. Looking forward to his next one."

Fisher - Crowd Control

6. Sam Smith - 'Pray' (MK Remix)

"I cannot resist a good Sam Smith song, and when I heard gospel background vocals, I just thought 'send me the stems please!'"

Sam Smith - Pray (MK Remix)

7. Camelphat - 'Johnny Depp'

"Once again my buds from Liverpool do not disappoint. Only they could deliver a song called Johnny Depp and it work."

CamelPhat - Johnny Depp

8. Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss' (Patrick Topping Remix)

"One word - dope. Love all three of them."

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa - One Kiss (Patrick Topping Remix) (Audio)

9. Weiss - 'Feel My Needs'

"Weiss surprises me every time, love this track."

Weiss - Feel My Needs

10. MK - '17'

"What can I say — my biggest original track to date and it feels good!"

View the lyrics
You ain't even missing me baby
So why do I want you so badly?
Making a fool of me, I'm so keen
Baby, I got your back, like we're still seventeen

I'm gonna fight for you, you know where I'll be
Baby, I got your back, like we're still seventeen
I'm gonna write for you, honey, I'm so keen
Baby, I got your back, like we're still seventeen

You ain't even missing me baby
So why do I want you so badly?
Making a fool of me, I'm so keen
Baby, I got your back, like we're still seventeen

I'm gonna fight for you, you know where I'll be
Baby, I got your back, like we're still seventeen
I'm gonna write for you, honey, I'm so keen
Baby, I got your back, like we're still seventeen

In the air, in the air
Yeah yeah babe
In the air, in the air
Yeah yeah

Yeah yeah
In the air, in the air
Yeah yeah babe
In the air, in the air

Yeah yeah babe
You ain't even missing me baby
So why do I want you so badly?
Making a fool of me, I'm so keen

Baby, I got your back, like we're still seventeen
I'm gonna fight for you, you know where I'll be
Baby, I got your back, like we're still seventeen
I'm gonna write for you, honey, I'm so keen
Baby, I got your back, like we're still seventeen
In the air, in the air
Yeah yeah
Yeah yeah
In the air, in the air
Yeah yeah babe
In the air, in the air
Yeah yeah babe
You ain't even missing me baby
So why do I want you so badly?
Making a fool of me, I'm so keen
Baby, I got your back, like we're still seventeen
I'm gonna fight for you, you know where I'll be
Baby, I got your back, like we're still seventeen
I'm gonna write for you, honey, I'm so keen
Baby, I got your back, like we're still seventeen
Writer(s): MARC KINCHEN, MICHAEL DI SCALA, DAVE WHELAN, CARLA MONROE Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Check out MK playing at Together Ibiza, Amnesia. More info at www.amnesia.es.

