MNEK Jokes About Name Pronunciation on Twitter

Considering that MNEK has helped shape British pop, you'd think that people would have learned how to pronounce his name. From his singles like 'Never Forget You' to his writing credits on hits like Duke Dumont's 'Need U (100%)', he is killing it.

Nevertheless, certain fans STILL struggle and the 'Paradise' star had a little bit of a joke about it on Twitter.

View the lyrics If you wanna leave

if you wanna go



baby don't leave

why don't we go

somewhere somewhere somewhere somewhere



why don't we go

somewhere somewhere somewhere somewhere



Would you like to go to paradise

Cos I'm not tryna go alone

Runaway with me to paradise

If you wanna leave, then we can go

Cos the real world told me lies

The realest lies ever told

so let's run away and find paradise

paradise

and soon paradise will be home



If you wanna leave

if you wanna go

baby don't leave yet



take my hand, shut your eyes and imagine

wouldn't it be nice

just to have, an escape, a distraction

far away from this life

I tried to be cool but this world's too cruel

for me, to sit around, & simply drown in fear

so I'm asking you, what would you do

if we could get out of here



Would you like to go to paradise

Cos Im not tryna go alone

Runaway with me to paradise

If you wanna leave, then we can go

Cos the real world told me lies

The realest lies ever told

so let's run away and find paradise

paradise

and soon paradise will be home



If you wanna leave

if you wanna go

baby don't leave yet



your love's like a fantasy

nothing like what I saw on the news yesterday

another man down, blood on the ground

makes me wanna just runaway

where we run is a mystery

ignorance is bliss to me

cos whenever I turn on my tv it's just misery



I tried to be cool but this world's too cruel

for me, to sit around, & simply drown in fear

so I'm asking you, what would you do

if we could get out of here



Would you like to go to paradise

Cos I don't wanna go alone

Runaway with me to paradise

If you wanna leave, then we can go

Cos the real world told me lies

The realest lies ever told

so let's run away and find paradise

paradise

and soon paradise will be home



(Paradise is an escape)

Hooooome

(If you wanna leave if you wanna go)

Hoooome

(If you wanna leave if you wanna go)

Paradise is in the mind baby

Paradise is in the mind baby

it won't take too long to find baby

Paradise is in the mind baby

In Paradise we're free

to do what we want to do

we're free

baby Writer(s): Uzoechi Emenike, ULTRA NATE WYCHE, John Ciafone, Lem Springsteen Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

To clear things up, MNEK is pronounced exactly how it is spelt (EM-EN-EE-KAY) but that doesn't stop people from messing it up. A fan of the 'At Night (All I Think About Is You)' star, Rowlands, recently tweeted: "How the F you pronounce MNEK?"

He then listed some potential candidates: "Muneck? Neck / Em Neck / Money K / Hmm Neck / MuNeek".

Seeing the struggle play out online, MNEK simply retweeted the question, adding to it: "help him guys".

How the F you pronounce MNEK?

Muneck?

Neck

Em Neck

Money K

Hmm Neck

MuNeek



I think I've over thought the whole thing — Rowlands (@TheRagingElf) November 13, 2017

Sure enough, fans resolved the issue and MNEK joked that he likes 'Money K'.

The 'Ready for Your Love' hitmaker wrote: "upon reflection, Money K goes off" and to be honest, with MNEK's hit rate, we think that Money K works. He's been behind UK million sellers including: Jax Jones' 'You Don't Know Me' and Little Mix's 'Touch'.

MNEK has even changed his Twitter handle to Money K for the time being.

upon reflection, Money K goes off https://t.co/eulkhH26S6 — MONEY K (@MNEK) November 14, 2017

MNEK recently scored another Top 40 hit with his recent Stormzy collaboration: 'Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2'.

The stunning single looks set to break the Top 20 this week and should hopefully clear up any name issues.

That Money K reign won't let up!

Words: Sam Prance

