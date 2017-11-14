MNEK Jokes About Name Pronunciation on Twitter
Considering that MNEK has helped shape British pop, you'd think that people would have learned how to pronounce his name. From his singles like 'Never Forget You' to his writing credits on hits like Duke Dumont's 'Need U (100%)', he is killing it.
Nevertheless, certain fans STILL struggle and the 'Paradise' star had a little bit of a joke about it on Twitter.
To clear things up, MNEK is pronounced exactly how it is spelt (EM-EN-EE-KAY) but that doesn't stop people from messing it up. A fan of the 'At Night (All I Think About Is You)' star, Rowlands, recently tweeted: "How the F you pronounce MNEK?"
He then listed some potential candidates: "Muneck? Neck / Em Neck / Money K / Hmm Neck / MuNeek".
Seeing the struggle play out online, MNEK simply retweeted the question, adding to it: "help him guys".
Sure enough, fans resolved the issue and MNEK joked that he likes 'Money K'.
The 'Ready for Your Love' hitmaker wrote: "upon reflection, Money K goes off" and to be honest, with MNEK's hit rate, we think that Money K works. He's been behind UK million sellers including: Jax Jones' 'You Don't Know Me' and Little Mix's 'Touch'.
MNEK has even changed his Twitter handle to Money K for the time being.
MNEK recently scored another Top 40 hit with his recent Stormzy collaboration: 'Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2'.
The stunning single looks set to break the Top 20 this week and should hopefully clear up any name issues.
That Money K reign won't let up!
Words: Sam Prance
