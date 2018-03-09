MNEK Wows In Stunning 'Tongue' Music Video

MNEK has arrived. The 'Never Forget You' hitmaker may be best known for his features ('Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2', 'Ready for Your Love') and his writing ('Hold Up', 'You Don't Know Me') but he also lays claim to an array of brilliant singles of his own.

His latest, 'Tongue', is sublime. Not only that but he's just released its music video and it is a proper popstar moment.

WATCH MNEK'S STUNNING PARADISE VIDEO BELOW...

View the lyrics If you wanna leave

if you wanna go



baby don't leave

why don't we go

somewhere somewhere somewhere somewhere



why don't we go

somewhere somewhere somewhere somewhere



Would you like to go to paradise

Cos I'm not tryna go alone

Runaway with me to paradise

If you wanna leave, then we can go

Cos the real world told me lies

The realest lies ever told

so let's run away and find paradise

paradise

and soon paradise will be home



If you wanna leave

if you wanna go

baby don't leave yet



take my hand, shut your eyes and imagine

wouldn't it be nice

just to have, an escape, a distraction

far away from this life

I tried to be cool but this world's too cruel

for me, to sit around, & simply drown in fear

so I'm asking you, what would you do

if we could get out of here



Would you like to go to paradise

Cos Im not tryna go alone

Runaway with me to paradise

If you wanna leave, then we can go

Cos the real world told me lies

The realest lies ever told

so let's run away and find paradise

paradise

and soon paradise will be home



If you wanna leave

if you wanna go

baby don't leave yet



your love's like a fantasy

nothing like what I saw on the news yesterday

another man down, blood on the ground

makes me wanna just runaway

where we run is a mystery

ignorance is bliss to me

cos whenever I turn on my tv it's just misery



I tried to be cool but this world's too cruel

for me, to sit around, & simply drown in fear

so I'm asking you, what would you do

if we could get out of here



Would you like to go to paradise

Cos I don't wanna go alone

Runaway with me to paradise

If you wanna leave, then we can go

Cos the real world told me lies

The realest lies ever told

so let's run away and find paradise

paradise

and soon paradise will be home



(Paradise is an escape)

Hooooome

(If you wanna leave if you wanna go)

Hoooome

(If you wanna leave if you wanna go)

Paradise is in the mind baby

Paradise is in the mind baby

it won't take too long to find baby

Paradise is in the mind baby

In Paradise we're free

to do what we want to do

we're free

Writer(s): Uzoechi Emenike, ULTRA NATE WYCHE, John Ciafone, Lem Springsteen

After taking a little bit of a backseat in his previous visuals, 'Tongue' puts MNEK centre stage. Set at a luxurious dinner party, the Bradley & Pablo directed feature sees the 'Touch' producer exchange flirtatious looks with a stunning suitor across the table.

The entire video oozes sexual tension and it contains choreography and outfits worthy of the best. To make things even more exciting, it is explicitly queer. MNEK is flirting with another black man. To see MNEK embrace his sexuality so openly is major.

MNEK joins other acts, including Years & Years, Hayley Kiyoko, Troye Sivan and Janelle Monáe, who are using their art in 2018 as a means to break down barriers and provide queer representation in mainstream media. Their work is so important.

Speaking to Noisey about working on the 'Tongue' visual, MNEK revealed: “There’s an underlying sense with ‘Tongue’ that… it’s really… it’s real. I mean that in the sense that now I’m not afraid to touch on relationships and on my sexuality in my videos."

He then adds: "I feel as though it’s an important thing to put into my visuals, because those are the main source of visual content that I have. There are only so many interviews I’m going to do, there are only so many TV appearances I’m going to have."

"My visual medium is my videos, and I’ve got to feel as though I can put my truth in that.”

[Getty]

What a man. What a popstar. What a moment. One of the videos of 2018.

MNEK's debut album is due out later this year. We cannot wait to hear it.

Words: Sam Prance