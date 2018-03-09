MNEK Wows In Stunning 'Tongue' Music Video

MNEK

MNEK has arrived. The 'Never Forget You' hitmaker may be best known for his features ('Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2', 'Ready for Your Love') and his writing ('Hold Up', 'You Don't Know Me') but he also lays claim to an array of brilliant singles of his own.

His latest, 'Tongue', is sublime. Not only that but he's just released its music video and it is a proper popstar moment.

WATCH MNEK'S STUNNING PARADISE VIDEO BELOW...

After taking a little bit of a backseat in his previous visuals, 'Tongue' puts MNEK centre stage. Set at a luxurious dinner party, the Bradley & Pablo directed feature sees the 'Touch' producer exchange flirtatious looks with a stunning suitor across the table.

The entire video oozes sexual tension and it contains choreography and outfits worthy of the best. To make things even more exciting, it is explicitly queer. MNEK is flirting with another black man. To see MNEK embrace his sexuality so openly is major.

MNEK joins other acts, including Years & Years, Hayley Kiyoko, Troye Sivan and Janelle Monáe, who are using their art in 2018 as a means to break down barriers and provide queer representation in mainstream media. Their work is so important.

MNEK - Tongue (Official Video)

Speaking to Noisey about working on the 'Tongue' visual, MNEK revealed: “There’s an underlying sense with ‘Tongue’ that… it’s really… it’s real. I mean that in the sense that now I’m not afraid to touch on relationships and on my sexuality in my videos." 

He then adds: "I feel as though it’s an important thing to put into my visuals, because those are the main source of visual content that I have. There are only so many interviews I’m going to do, there are only so many TV appearances I’m going to have."

"My visual medium is my videos, and I’ve got to feel as though I can put my truth in that.”

[Getty]

What a man. What a popstar. What a moment. One of the videos of 2018.

MNEK's debut album is due out later this year. We cannot wait to hear it.

Words: Sam Prance

