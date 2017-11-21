Craig David Wins Big As The First MOBO Awards Winners Are Announced

View the lyrics

Yeah I see this, feels good around here

(Craig David)

All my ladies

(Big Narstie)

It's about to go down

(Ladies)

That garage sound



This is for my ravers, gettin' faded, faded

This is for my ravers, I know you waited, waited (bounce)

This one's goin' out, to all my people out there

Turn your speakers up, cause right now we're goin' in

Bringing you them vibes, ready for the weekend

Don't matter where you are as long as you're here with me



You have never heard about nothin' like this

Better listen up otherwise you're gonna miss

And I ain't even gassin' you

You have never heard about nothin' like this

Better listen up otherwise you're gonna miss

When the bassline drops you know what to do

When the bassline drops you know what to do



(Goin' out to all of my DJ's)

All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)

All on your (doot) yeah

(Sounds of the raving crew)

All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)

All on your (doot) yeah

(Goin' out to all of my DJ's)

All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)

All on your (doot) yeah

(Sounds of the raving crew)

All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)

All on your (doot) yeah

(Goin' out to all of my DJ's)



Bass, fill a bad girl like a sandwich

2 bottle of mo' we still standing

This one's out to the Charlie Brown

I'm lovin' it, lovin' it, old school anthems

Smellin' like cocoa, butter and Versace blue jeans

Ben Sherman top with blue jeans

Goin' in, living my movie

Bentekkers, I'ma steppers

It was art how I dodged that badness

In the corner smoking the maddest, BDL

ASBO Britain, the sound of the streets comin' through your aeriel

(Craig David), Big Narstie, all over your



All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)

All on your (doot) yeah

(Goin' out to all of my DJ's)

All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)

All on your (doot) yeah

(Sounds of the raving crew)



You have never heard about nothin' like this

Better listen up otherwise you're gonna miss

And I ain't even gassin' you

You have never heard about nothin' like this

Better listen up otherwise you're gonna miss

When the bassline drops you know what to do

When the bassline drops you know what to do

(Report to the dance floor)



All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)

All on your (doot) yeah

(Goin' out to all of my DJ's)

All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)

All on your (doot) yeah

(Sounds of the raving crew)

All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)

All on your (doot) yeah

(Goin' out to all of my DJ's)

All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)

All on your (doot) yeah

(Sounds of the raving crew)

Writer(s): Craig Ashley David, Scott Wild, Tyrone Lindo Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com