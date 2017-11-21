Craig David Wins Big As The First MOBO Awards Winners Are Announced
The 'Heartline' singer is one of the most awarded singers in MOBO history...
Awards season is in full swing and the MOBO Awards are next in line.
The UK awards bash celebrates the best of black music every year and the first few awards were handed out at the Pre-MOBO Awards Show in London last night, with Craig David taking home the sixth MOBO Award of his career.
The winners of three categories - Best R&B/Soul, Best Jazz and Best Gosepl Act - were announced as a string of performers took to the stage to kick off the festivities before the big night next week.
Craig David was crowned Best R&B/Soul following a hugely successful year that saw him return to the top of the charts with his 2016 album Following My Intuition.
Its his second time winning the award after winning Best R&B Act in 2000 (!!) and his sixth MOBO Award overall, last year scoring the prestigious title of Best Male Act.
Elsewhere, Moses Boyd won Best Jazz Act and Volney Morgan & New-Ye received the award for Best Gospel Act.
The MOBO Awards will take place in Leeds on November 29th, with massive performances from Cardi B, Stefflon Don, Krept & Konan, Yungen and Yxng Bane.
Stormzy is nominated for an astounding five awards including Best Male and Best Album, while Stefflon Don and Jorja Smith are both up for three awards, including Best Newcomer and Best Female.
Cardi B's bound-to-be explosive performance of 'Bodak Yellow' will be her first televised gig in the UK, and she could easily win for Best International Act.
We are ready for this!
Words: Ross McNeilage
