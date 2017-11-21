MOBO Awards

Craig David Wins Big As The First MOBO Awards Winners Are Announced

The 'Heartline' singer is one of the most awarded singers in MOBO history...

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 11:55

Awards season is in full swing and the MOBO Awards are next in line.

The UK awards bash celebrates the best of black music every year and the first few awards were handed out at the Pre-MOBO Awards Show in London last night, with Craig David taking home the sixth MOBO Award of his career.

The winners of three categories - Best R&B/Soul, Best Jazz and Best Gosepl Act - were announced as a string of performers took to the stage to kick off the festivities before the big night next week.

View the lyrics
Mmm, yeah
No, no, yeah

Been lookin' for you in all the wrong places
But I don't go there no more
Every night seein' all the same faces
But I ain't seen you before

I don't even know you, know you, know you
But girl, I think I love you, love you, love you
I put my lifeline in your hands
(Lifeline in your hands)
I already know it's over, over
Never fightin' you again, no sir
What I got to lose, I will take a chance

Girl I'm not afraid in runnin' away tonight though
I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you
All my friends think I'm crazy, maybe I've lost my mind, but
I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for

You
I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you
For you
I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for

Didn't come in lookin' for a situation
But who woulda thought?
I'd be breakin' every rule I ever made, but
Guess it's a good time to start

I don't even know you, know you, know you
But girl, I think I love you, love you, love you
I put my lifeline in your hands
(Lifeline in your hands)
I already know it's over, over
Never fightin' you again, no sir
What I got to lose, I will take a chance

Girl I'm not afraid in runnin' away tonight though
I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you
All my friends think I'm crazy, maybe I've lost my mind, but
I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for

You
I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you
For you
I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for

Girl, your body's callin'
Girl, I'm goin' all in
I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you
And all the stars allignin'
Just like perfect timin'
I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for

You, oh no
I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you
For you
I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for
Writer(s): Robin Guy, Guy James Robin, Craig Ashley David, Samuel Elliot Roman Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Craig David was crowned Best R&B/Soul following a hugely successful year that saw him return to the top of the charts with his 2016 album Following My Intuition.

Its his second time winning the award after winning Best R&B Act in 2000 (!!) and his sixth MOBO Award overall, last year scoring the prestigious title of Best Male Act.

Elsewhere, Moses Boyd won Best Jazz Act and Volney Morgan & New-Ye received the award for Best Gospel Act.

Getty Images

The MOBO Awards will take place in Leeds on November 29th, with massive performances from Cardi B, Stefflon Don, Krept & Konan, Yungen and Yxng Bane.

Stormzy is nominated for an astounding five awards including Best Male and Best Album, while Stefflon Don and Jorja Smith are both up for three awards, including Best Newcomer and Best Female.

Getty Images

Cardi B's bound-to-be explosive performance of 'Bodak Yellow' will be her first televised gig in the UK, and she could easily win for Best International Act.

We are ready for this!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH CRAIG DAVID AND BIG NARSTIE'S 'WHEN THE BASSLINE DROPS' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Yeah I see this, feels good around here
(Craig David)
All my ladies
(Big Narstie)
It's about to go down
(Ladies)
That garage sound

This is for my ravers, gettin' faded, faded
This is for my ravers, I know you waited, waited (bounce)
This one's goin' out, to all my people out there
Turn your speakers up, cause right now we're goin' in
Bringing you them vibes, ready for the weekend
Don't matter where you are as long as you're here with me

You have never heard about nothin' like this
Better listen up otherwise you're gonna miss
And I ain't even gassin' you
You have never heard about nothin' like this
Better listen up otherwise you're gonna miss
When the bassline drops you know what to do
When the bassline drops you know what to do

(Goin' out to all of my DJ's)
All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)
All on your (doot) yeah
(Sounds of the raving crew)
All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)
All on your (doot) yeah
(Goin' out to all of my DJ's)
All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)
All on your (doot) yeah
(Sounds of the raving crew)
All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)
All on your (doot) yeah
(Goin' out to all of my DJ's)

Bass, fill a bad girl like a sandwich
2 bottle of mo' we still standing
This one's out to the Charlie Brown
I'm lovin' it, lovin' it, old school anthems
Smellin' like cocoa, butter and Versace blue jeans
Ben Sherman top with blue jeans
Goin' in, living my movie
Bentekkers, I'ma steppers
It was art how I dodged that badness
In the corner smoking the maddest, BDL
ASBO Britain, the sound of the streets comin' through your aeriel
(Craig David), Big Narstie, all over your

All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)
All on your (doot) yeah
(Goin' out to all of my DJ's)
All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)
All on your (doot) yeah
(Sounds of the raving crew)

You have never heard about nothin' like this
Better listen up otherwise you're gonna miss
And I ain't even gassin' you
You have never heard about nothin' like this
Better listen up otherwise you're gonna miss
When the bassline drops you know what to do
When the bassline drops you know what to do
(Report to the dance floor)

All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)
All on your (doot) yeah
(Goin' out to all of my DJ's)
All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)
All on your (doot) yeah
(Sounds of the raving crew)
All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)
All on your (doot) yeah
(Goin' out to all of my DJ's)
All on your (doot) yeah, all over your (doot)
All on your (doot) yeah
(Sounds of the raving crew)
Writer(s): Craig Ashley David, Scott Wild, Tyrone Lindo Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From MOBO Awards

Craig David wins MOBO Award for Best R&amp;B/Soul at the Pre-MOBO Awards Show in November 2017

Craig David Wins Big As The First MOBO Awards Winners Are Announced

Music

2016 MOBO Awards Nominations: Skepta, Kano And Laura Mvula Lead The Way

Music

MOBO Awards Announce Their First Set of Winners

Music

Krept & Konan, FKA twigs & More Up For 2015 MOBO Awards

Sam Smith Wins Big At This Year's MOBO Awards!

Nicole Scherzinger Goes Hell For Leather At MOBO Awards

MOBO Awards 2014: Red Carpet Style

2014 MOBO Awards Just Got Spicy! Mel B To Host The Show!

MOBO Awards

2014 MOBO Awards Nominations Playlist

MOBO Awards 2014: Nominees Announced

Tinie, Naughty Boy and Laura Mvula Win At MOBOs

Laura Mvula, Wiley Lead 2013 MOBO Award Nominations

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner Sparks Speculation She Is Having TWINS After Keeping Her Body Concealed

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant

Zahida Allen Has Officially Found The World's Smallest Top And We're Into It

Marnie Simpson Backs Megan McKenna As She Hits Out At 'Unacceptable' Paps For Scaring Her

I'm A Celeb 2017: Vicky Pattison Mocks Amir Khan After Picture Of Him With Massive Snake Emerges

Chloe Ferry Goes In On Troll Who Claimed Sam Gowland Has Dropped His Standards

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe will go public at Victoria&#039;s Secret Show

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Celebrities Who Majorly Regretted Their Surgery

Holly Hagan Instagram

Holly Hagan Just Shared An EPIC Throwback Pic That Has Made Everyone's Jaws Drop