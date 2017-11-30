Stormzy and Stefflon Don Win Big At The 2017 MOBO Awards
The grime superstar claims hat-trick with triple win, including the most-wanted Best Album award...
Stormzy sweeped the 2017 MOBO Awards last night with an incredible triple win and fiery performance.
The 'Blinded By Your Grace' rapper won three of his five nominated awards, including the coveted Best Album for his debut Gang Signs & Prayer.
He established his position at the top of grime music as he won the award for Best Grime Act, which really couldn't have went to anyone else after the year Stormzy has had.
"This album, I swear to you, I bared everything. I left that studio with nothing left, man," he said while accepting the award for Best Album.
His acceptance speech was short and sweet but he didn't forget to thank Fraser T Smith, who produced the bulk of GSAP, as he said "This means so much. Fraser, I love you my brother."
Stormzy also took home the award for Best Male, while our favourite Stefflon Don was crowned Best Female. Talk about a king and queen!
Stefflon also performed at the ceremony in Leeds Arena, delivering arguably her best performance of 'Hurtin' Me' to date. Seriously, it is major.
The 'Ding-A-Ling' rapper dominated the stage with her vivacious energy, squad of female dancers and some fiercely sexy choreography. Yes, queen!
Elsewhere, Cardi B made her UK awards show debut with an electric performance of her Grammy-nominated anthem 'Bodak Yellow'.
Dave, J Hus, Craig David and Giggs also picked up awards during the show, and you can find the full list of winners here.
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH STEFFLON DON'S 'HURTIN' ME' VIDEO BELOW
