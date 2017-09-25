Mollie King

From Sequins to South Africa, Mollie King Gives Us the Inside Scoop on Her 'Hair Down' Video

The Strictly contestant takes us behind the scenes of 'Hair Down'...

Monday, September 25, 2017 - 17:02

Not only is Mollie King wowing us all on the Strictly Come Dancing floor every Saturday at the moment but she's also giving us plenty to dance to with her brand new single 'Hair Down'. It's safe to say that it's one of the biggest bangers of the year.

On top of that the video is excellent and Mollie dropped by MTV to give us the exclusive behind the scenes info on 'Hair Down'.

View the lyrics
Gotta let my hair down
Gotta let my hair down
Gotta let my hair down

Gotta let my hair down, I just wanna dance now
Gotta let my hair down, I just wanna dance
Don't call, I'm not home
Somebody's got to run the show
Caller busy tone, I'll be the one to let you know

I'm pleased to meet your barbershop quartet
But that means you obviously ain't getting any sex
You need to brush up on your harmony
The way you're crooning doesn't work for me

If you like me now, I know that you wanna get again
'Cause you get around, oh no
Like me now, how you wanna get on down
'Cause you get me, oh no no no
Like me now, how'd you like me now?
Now I'm back, now I'm back na-na-na-na
How'd you like me now?
I bet you love me now

Gotta let my hair down, I just wanna dance now
Gotta let my hair down, I just wanna dance
Don't call, I'm not home
Somebody's got to run the show
Caller busy tone, I'll be the one to let you know

I'm living life as if it's heaven sent
You never thought I'd have a striker sitting on the bench
A substitution in the second half
With extra time, I'm taking the last laugh

How'd you like me now? You know that I'm gonna win again
Can't be broken down, oh no
Like me now, ready for another round
Think you got me, oh no no no
Like me now, how'd you like me now?
Now I'm back, now I'm back na-na-na-na
How'd you like me now?
I bet you love me now

Gotta let my hair down, I just wanna dance now
Gotta let my hair down, I just wanna dance
Don't call, I'm not home
Somebody's got to run the show
Caller busy tone, I'll be the one to let you know
Gotta let my hair down, I just wanna dance now
Gotta let my hair down, I just wanna dance
Don't call, I'm not home
Somebody's got to run the show
Caller busy tone, I'll be the one to let you know
Writer(s): Georgia Morgan, Sarah Thompson, Florrie Arnold, Kyle Mackenzie, Timothy Deal, BEN TAYLOR, Lauren Morgan, Kris Ryeland, Carla Marie Williams, Brian Higgins, MOLLIE KING, Keir MacCulloch Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

In the Laid Bare commentary, Mollie goes in depth on the styling, setting and the staging of the video.

"So I start off here in the most sequined jacket that you've probably ever seen and my stylist actually hand-made it. He actually clipped on each individual sequin that you see flying around and he hand-made this blue dress as well" reveals Mollie.

"I'm so so happy with how it turned out" she adds and we couldn't agree more. It looks gorgeous.

[Getty]

Regarding the theme Mollie says: "The whole video in general does have a rainbow theme. I wanted it to be super colourful and just really the other end of the spectrum to 'Back to You' because that was all very much greys and black and white."

The former Saturdays star then opens up about how she coped with the dance routine in the video: "So I find choreography quite hard to pick up. I'm just quite slow at it. I definitely think that it's given me a bit of a starting point for Strictly at least."

Judging by what we've seen of her so far on Strictly, she's being far too modest.

Mollie also lets us know that she flew out to South Africa to film the visual.

Watch Mollie's 'Hair Down' commentary above to find out more about it!

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Geordie Shore BFF Sophie Kasaei Feared Her Boyfriend Joel Corry Would 'Kick Off' Over His Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby Reckons The Lad Who Got The Trump Tattoo On Just Tattoo Of Us Was 'Really Lucky' And Here's Why - EXCLUSIVE

Cardi B Scores First Billboard Hot 100 Number One Single with 'Bodak Yellow'

The Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

10 Reality Stars Who Have Publicly Spoken Out About Their Exes New Love

This Ex On The Beach Couple Are Still Together And Our Minds Are Blown

Mollie King - Hair Down - Exclusive On Set Pics

From Sequins to South Africa, Mollie King Gives Us the Inside Scoop on Her 'Hair Down' Video

Caitlyn Jenner's Rep Confirms That Kylie Jenner IS Pregnant With Travis Scott's Baby

Is Rihanna About to Launch a Wine and Spirits Company?

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

Love Island's Oliva Attwood Finally Breaks Her Silence After Chris Hughes Split

Creepy AF IT-Themed Halloween Tutorials That You Need To Try This Year

Charlotte Crosby Lands Position On I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here?

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals The Moment She Realised They Were ‘Ruining People’s Lives’ On The Show - EXCLUSIVE

Lorde, Lena Dunham, Zara Larsson and More Praise Lady Gaga's Documentary

Megan McKenna Announces A List Of UK Tour Dates After Success Of 'High-Heeled Shoes'

13 Of The Shortest Celebrity Marriages EVER

Here's How Much The Kardashians Have Changed From The First Episode Of KUWTK To Now

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Exact Moment She Fell 'Madly In Love' With Kanye West

Miley Cyrus Is Sharing Snippets from Her Brand New Album Younger Now on Instagram

The Riverdale Cast All Tried On Jughead's Iconic Beanie And It Was A Moment

More From Mollie King

Mollie King - Hair Down - Exclusive On Set Pics
Music

From Sequins to South Africa, Mollie King Gives Us the Inside Scoop on Her 'Hair Down' Video

Mollie King - Hair Down - Music Video Commentary
Mollie King

Hair Down (MTV Laid Bare Exclusive Commentary)

Music

EXCLUSIVE: Mollie King Reveals All About Strictly Nerves and Brand New Album

Mollie King - Hair Down - Music Video
Mollie King

Hair Down

Mollie King

New Music Out This Week (1st Sept 2017)

Music

New Music Round-Up: Jessie Ware, Mollie King, SZA and More

Mollie King - Hair Down - Exclusive On Set Pics

Mollie King Is Back With 'Hair Down' And It's Total Pop Perfection

Mollie King - Hair Down - Exclusive On Set Pics
Music

EXCLUSIVE: Mollie King Teases Amazing New Pictures From Her 'Hair Down' Music Video

Mollie King - Hair Down - Exclusive On Set Pics

EXCLUSIVE: On Set Pics Of Mollie King's 'Hair Down' Music Video

Mollie King Announces New Single 'Hair Down' And Apparently It's 'Amazing'

Celebrity

The Saturdays' Mollie King Is The First Contestant Confirmed For Strictly Come Dancing

Mollie King

Back To You

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Devastating Boob Job Scars As She Breaks Down In Tears Over Trolls

Caitlyn Jenner's Rep Confirms That Kylie Jenner IS Pregnant With Travis Scott's Baby

Charlotte Crosby &#039;wasn&#039;t upset&#039; when she ran into her ex Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby ‘Wasn’t Upset’ When She Bumped Into Gaz Beadle And His Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey  

This Ex On The Beach Couple Are Still Together And Our Minds Are Blown

12 Reality TV Star Pregnancy Bombshells We Just Didn't See Coming

Charlotte Crosby Lands Position On I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here?

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

Love Island's Oliva Attwood Finally Breaks Her Silence After Chris Hughes Split

The Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

Marnie Simpson has introduced her boyfriend Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Has Met Marnie Simpson's New Boyfriend Casey Johnson For The First Time

Celebrity

10 Reality Stars Who Have Publicly Spoken Out About Their Exes New Love

Celebrity

Little Mix Perform As A Three After Perrie Edwards Is 'Rushed To Hospital' Ahead Of iHeartRadio Gig

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott

Fans Think They've Worked Out The Exact Day Kylie Jenner May Have Told Travis Scott She's Pregnant