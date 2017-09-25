From Sequins to South Africa, Mollie King Gives Us the Inside Scoop on Her 'Hair Down' Video

Not only is Mollie King wowing us all on the Strictly Come Dancing floor every Saturday at the moment but she's also giving us plenty to dance to with her brand new single 'Hair Down'. It's safe to say that it's one of the biggest bangers of the year.

On top of that the video is excellent and Mollie dropped by MTV to give us the exclusive behind the scenes info on 'Hair Down'.

View the lyrics Gotta let my hair down

Gotta let my hair down

Gotta let my hair down



Gotta let my hair down, I just wanna dance now

Gotta let my hair down, I just wanna dance

Don't call, I'm not home

Somebody's got to run the show

Caller busy tone, I'll be the one to let you know



I'm pleased to meet your barbershop quartet

But that means you obviously ain't getting any sex

You need to brush up on your harmony

The way you're crooning doesn't work for me



If you like me now, I know that you wanna get again

'Cause you get around, oh no

Like me now, how you wanna get on down

'Cause you get me, oh no no no

Like me now, how'd you like me now?

Now I'm back, now I'm back na-na-na-na

How'd you like me now?

I bet you love me now



Gotta let my hair down, I just wanna dance now

Gotta let my hair down, I just wanna dance

Don't call, I'm not home

Somebody's got to run the show

Caller busy tone, I'll be the one to let you know



I'm living life as if it's heaven sent

You never thought I'd have a striker sitting on the bench

A substitution in the second half

With extra time, I'm taking the last laugh



How'd you like me now? You know that I'm gonna win again

Can't be broken down, oh no

Like me now, ready for another round

Think you got me, oh no no no

Like me now, how'd you like me now?

Now I'm back, now I'm back na-na-na-na

How'd you like me now?

I bet you love me now



Gotta let my hair down, I just wanna dance now

Gotta let my hair down, I just wanna dance

Don't call, I'm not home

Somebody's got to run the show

Caller busy tone, I'll be the one to let you know

Gotta let my hair down, I just wanna dance now

Gotta let my hair down, I just wanna dance

Don't call, I'm not home

Somebody's got to run the show

Writer(s): Georgia Morgan, Sarah Thompson, Florrie Arnold, Kyle Mackenzie, Timothy Deal, BEN TAYLOR, Lauren Morgan, Kris Ryeland, Carla Marie Williams, Brian Higgins, MOLLIE KING, Keir MacCulloch

In the Laid Bare commentary, Mollie goes in depth on the styling, setting and the staging of the video.

"So I start off here in the most sequined jacket that you've probably ever seen and my stylist actually hand-made it. He actually clipped on each individual sequin that you see flying around and he hand-made this blue dress as well" reveals Mollie.

"I'm so so happy with how it turned out" she adds and we couldn't agree more. It looks gorgeous.

Regarding the theme Mollie says: "The whole video in general does have a rainbow theme. I wanted it to be super colourful and just really the other end of the spectrum to 'Back to You' because that was all very much greys and black and white."

The former Saturdays star then opens up about how she coped with the dance routine in the video: "So I find choreography quite hard to pick up. I'm just quite slow at it. I definitely think that it's given me a bit of a starting point for Strictly at least."

Judging by what we've seen of her so far on Strictly, she's being far too modest.

Mollie also lets us know that she flew out to South Africa to film the visual.

Watch Mollie's 'Hair Down' commentary above to find out more about it!

Words: Sam Prance

