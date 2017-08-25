Mollie King

Mollie King Announces New Single 'Hair Down' And Apparently It's 'Amazing'

And - don't panic - it's produced by Xenomania...

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 10:33

A new Mollie King single is coming and it looks VERY promising!

The Saturdays star recently announced she is competing in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and, like a very clever pop star, she is releasing a brand new single just before she takes over our screens every Saturday night.

The amazingly titled ‘Hair Down’ is produced by the brilliant Xenomania, who produced The Sats’ best single (not up for debate) ‘All Fired Up’.

They are also the team behind much of Girls Aloud’s discography so that means a HUGE pop moment is about to happen!

‘Hair Down’ follows Mollie’s solo debut ‘Back To You’, which sadly didn’t take off when released last August.

We have a feeling this time will be different… I mean, just look at the artwork! This is a pop star who means business!

‘Hair Down’ is released next week, so until then we’ll be listening to The Saturdays’ greatest hits album on repeat…

By Ross McNeilage

REVISIT THE SATURDAYS' 'WHAT ABOUT US' BELOW

