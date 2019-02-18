Monsta X Have Made A Comeback With The Music Video For ‘Alligator’

They’re back, people.

Releasing the second part of their latest project ‘Take1. Are You There?’, the K-pop boy band Monsta X have just put out ‘Take2. We Are Here.’, and with it, a very exciting music video to premiere the album and the title track.

After surprising their Monbebe’s with the new body of music, which includes a collab with Steve Aoki on their song ‘Play It Cool’, they dropped the video for ‘Alligator’... and it’s pretty powerful.

1theK (원더케이) / YouTube

Watch Monsta X's comeback music video for their song Alligator:

The video sees members I.M, Minhyuk, Joohoney, Hyungwon, Wonho, Kihyun and Shownu singing and dancing (impeccably) through fire and rain - as well as looking pretty damn fine whilst doing so. Of course, there are the usual beautifully shot and aesthetically pleasing scenes, because if we don’t get to see these boys modeling around flowers is it even 2019?

The song takes on an EDM/pop style of music, and shows the bands ability to experiment with new styles of music successfully - it’s fun, it’s dangerous, and it’s modern

Fans have, of course, been losing it whilst breaking down the video...

Changkyun’s rap in alligator is truly something else i am so obsessed with it the moment i first heard it KING OF RAPPING CHANGKYUN DID THAT #ALLIGATOR pic.twitter.com/oanunXN7iO — 임꾸꿍의 Pei 💜 (@changkyawn_) February 18, 2019

It was pretty iconic…

SO. MUCH. YES.

it’s the exact same sound from The Connect: D music film.. and of course happens when Kihyun’s shot connects to his film character.. pic.twitter.com/fYQ7jq7uVK — cIoita ˃́ᗜ˂̀ (@kihuyks) February 18, 2019

Some fans really have an eye for detail...

We’re obsessed with the video and will be rewatching it until further notice.