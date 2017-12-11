Montana Brown

Matt Terry Dishes On His Relationship With Love Island's Montana Brown

Did he just confirm his romance with the MTV news presenter?

Monday, December 11, 2017 - 12:15

Rumours have been swirling that last year's X Factor winner, Matt Terry, has been dating our very own MTV News presenter, Montana Brown.

And now, speaking at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, the 'Sucker For You' has shed some light on what is going on between him and the Love Island babe.

Take a look at the video to see Selena Gomez, Megan McKenna and a whole heap of celebs who went back to their ex-partner...

While he didn't exactly confirm the rumours, he didn't deny them either. When The Mirror Online quizzed him about their relationship status he jokingly walked off and said: "I've got to go," before coming straight back to dish the deets.

"She's lovely, we're hanging out. She couldn't make it tonight but I will see her very soon."

Getty

While he wouldn't comment on whether they are officially an item, he did reveal: "We're getting to know each other."

Sounds like he's a total sucker for Mon, if you ask us! The Love Island star recently revealed that there has been a distinct lack of celebs attempting to chat her up since her time in the villa, so it looks like the tide could be turning for her.

We just hope for her sake that Matt has got the chat to match his increds singing voice.

Getty

The pair definitely have plenty of common ground, given that their lives have both totally changed after taking on huge ITV reality shows. On how his life has changed after the X Factor, Matt said: "I love my new job and I'm so glad I'm not a waiter any more so I couldn't have asked for a better year really."

We for one think they make an incredibly cute couple.

 

