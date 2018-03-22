Get to Know: Ms Banks

This week's featured artist is an incredible rapper from south London.

Ms Banks may be yet to put out an album but she's already killing it. Not only has the MC already released multiple critically acclaimed mixtapes and singles but she has also performed at Glastonbury and been given the seal of approval from Nicki Minaj herself.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the rising star this week.

Check it out below...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

My name is Ms Banks and I’m a 23-year-old rapper from south London.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Raw, edgy, versatile.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

My Mum, Ms Dynamite, Estelle, Lady Leshurr, the list goes on...

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Lauryn Hill, Nicki Minaj and Whitney Houston.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new music…

It’s been really fun easygoing, just experimenting and doing what feels good. I’ve let go of a lot of dead weight in the process.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Stink face, twerking, superb delivery and hair swinging lol.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Nicki Minaj tweeting my lyrics from 'Yu Zimme' and working with Tinie Tempah on 'Been the Man' featuring Stormzy and JME.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Not really but the closest thing to being like wow was meeting Drake... briefly lol.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Dua Lipa, 'IDGAF' - lol why am I laughing so much!

10) When can we see you live?

28th of March at OMEARA in London Bridge, it's my headline show!

You can also see Ms Banks live in Bristol on April 28th. Get tickets: HERE.

You can follow Ms Banks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WATCH MS BANKS' EPIC 'COME THRU' VIDEO HERE...