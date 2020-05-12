Get Your Fan Questions In For Craig David!

View the lyrics

Do you miss me much

Or when it's cold and we can't touch

Do you miss the way

When we used to lay in bed all day

Do you miss the times

We be making love 'til the sunrise

Do you miss me much

Do you d-do you

Do you-you miss me much



Stood outside an open door

Should I run inside

Should I make a move (Ohh yeah)

Locked inside an empty space

When I close my eyes, all I see is your face.

I close my eyes, but I just can't sleep,

No, I just can't sleep, no, no (Ohh yeah)

I keep my pride, but I don't know why



'Cause I don't know what is on your mind



Do you miss me much

Or when it's cold and we can't touch

Do you miss the way

When we used to lay in bed all day (Ohh yeah)

Do you miss the times

We be making love 'til the sunrise

Do you miss me much

Do you d-do you

Do you-you miss me much

Do you d-do you (Ohh yeah)

Do you miss me much

Do you d-do you

Do you miss me-me

Do you d-do you

Do you miss me much



Do you d-do you

Do you miss me much



You know where you should be

(If you miss me much)

You could be home with me

(If you miss me much)



Holdin' you, Holdin' me

(If you're missin' me)

Come back now



Do you miss me much

Or when it's cold and we can't touch

Do you miss the way

When we used to lay in bed all day

Do you miss the times

We be making love 'til the sunrise

Do you miss me much

Do you d-do you (Do you miss me much)

Do you-you miss me much

Do you d-do you

Do you miss me much

Do you d-do you

Do you miss me-me

Do you d-do you

Do you miss me much

Do you d-do you

Do you miss me much

