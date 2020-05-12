Get Your Fan Questions In For Craig David!
Send in your Qs and Craig could be answering them on MTV Asks At Home...
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 11:35
We're loving checking in on our fav popstars lately with MTV Asks At Home, and next on our hit list to dial in is Craig David!
Like always, we want to throw in some die hard fan questions so here's the part where you come in...
To ask Craig a question, all you need to do is enter it into the form below, and if yours is picked, you’ll be able to see him answer it on MTV Asks Craig David At Home, airing soon on MTV Music.
Good luck!
Do you miss me much
Or when it's cold and we can't touch
Do you miss the way
When we used to lay in bed all day
Do you miss the times
We be making love 'til the sunrise
Do you miss me much
Do you d-do you
Do you-you miss me much
Stood outside an open door
Should I run inside
Should I make a move (Ohh yeah)
Locked inside an empty space
When I close my eyes, all I see is your face.
I close my eyes, but I just can't sleep,
No, I just can't sleep, no, no (Ohh yeah)
I keep my pride, but I don't know why
'Cause I don't know what is on your mind
Do you miss me much
Or when it's cold and we can't touch
Do you miss the way
When we used to lay in bed all day (Ohh yeah)
Do you miss the times
We be making love 'til the sunrise
Do you miss me much
Do you d-do you
Do you-you miss me much
Do you d-do you (Ohh yeah)
Do you miss me much
Do you d-do you
Do you miss me-me
Do you d-do you
Do you miss me much
Do you d-do you
Do you miss me much
You know where you should be
(If you miss me much)
You could be home with me
(If you miss me much)
Holdin' you, Holdin' me
(If you're missin' me)
Come back now
Do you miss me much
Or when it's cold and we can't touch
Do you miss the way
When we used to lay in bed all day
Do you miss the times
We be making love 'til the sunrise
Do you miss me much
Do you d-do you (Do you miss me much)
Do you-you miss me much
Do you d-do you
Do you miss me much
Do you d-do you
Do you miss me-me
Do you d-do you
Do you miss me much
Do you d-do you
Do you miss me much
Or when it's cold and we can't touch
Do you miss the way
When we used to lay in bed all day
Do you miss the times
We be making love 'til the sunrise
Do you miss me much
Do you d-do you
Do you-you miss me much
Stood outside an open door
Should I run inside
Should I make a move (Ohh yeah)
Locked inside an empty space
When I close my eyes, all I see is your face.
I close my eyes, but I just can't sleep,
No, I just can't sleep, no, no (Ohh yeah)
I keep my pride, but I don't know why
'Cause I don't know what is on your mind
Do you miss me much
Or when it's cold and we can't touch
Do you miss the way
When we used to lay in bed all day (Ohh yeah)
Do you miss the times
We be making love 'til the sunrise
Do you miss me much
Do you d-do you
Do you-you miss me much
Do you d-do you (Ohh yeah)
Do you miss me much
Do you d-do you
Do you miss me-me
Do you d-do you
Do you miss me much
Do you d-do you
Do you miss me much
You know where you should be
(If you miss me much)
You could be home with me
(If you miss me much)
Holdin' you, Holdin' me
(If you're missin' me)
Come back now
Do you miss me much
Or when it's cold and we can't touch
Do you miss the way
When we used to lay in bed all day
Do you miss the times
We be making love 'til the sunrise
Do you miss me much
Do you d-do you (Do you miss me much)
Do you-you miss me much
Do you d-do you
Do you miss me much
Do you d-do you
Do you miss me-me
Do you d-do you
Do you miss me much
Do you d-do you
Do you miss me much
Writer(s): Fraser Smith, Gary Barlow, Janee Bennett Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com
Latest News
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have Officially Left The TikTok Hype House
Fans Are Praising Kylie Jenner For Showing Off Her Stretch Marks Online
Get Your Fan Questions In For Craig David!
Joe Jonas Reveals Who He And Sophie Turner Forgot To Invite To Their Wedding
David Dobrik Has The Final Word On Rumours He’s Dating Natalie Mariduena
Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Fans Comparing Her To Selena Gomez
Khloe Kardashian Is Accused Of Being ‘Insensitive’ For A Toilet Paper Prank
Fans Think Zayn Malik Is Dropping Clues That He’s Engaged To Gigi Hadid
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Have ‘Split’ After Two Years Together
Liam Gallagher Announces New Release Date Of MTV Unplugged Live Album
Get To Know: Sfven
Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez Just One Day After Refollowing Her
Niall Horan Reportedly Slid Into Love Island Star Arabella Chi’s DMs
Did David Dobrik Just Confirm He’s In A Relationship With Madison Beer?
Kylie Jenner Split Her 2018 Met Gala Dress Moments Before The Red-Carpet
Stassie Karanikolaou Gives Fans A Tour Of Kylie Jenner's Luxury Mansion
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Fall Victim To YouTube Prank
Get Your Fan Questions In For YUNGBLUD!
Did Jordyn Woods Drag Kendall Jenner In A Now-Deleted Tweet?
Kylie Jenner Says Someone ‘Close To Home’ Tested Positive For Coronavirus
More From MTV Asks
Get Your Fan Questions In For Craig David!
Get Your Fan Questions In For YUNGBLUD!
Get Your Fan Questions In For Alesso & Liam Payne
Get Your Fan Questions In For KSI!
MTV Asks
Bastille – Joy (Live)
MTV Asks
Bastille’s Survival Guide To The Apocalypse | MTV Asks Bastille | MTV Music
Get Your Fan Questions In For Bastille!
Get Your Fan Questions In For Cheryl!
Get Your Questions In For Little Mix!
Get Your Questions In For Olly Murs!
Get Your Questions In For MTV Asks will.i.am & Taboo!
MTV Asks
How Jason Derulo Knows He’s Made A Banger | MTV Music
Trending Articles
Fans Are Praising Kylie Jenner For Showing Off Her Stretch Marks Online
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Have Officially Left The TikTok Hype House
David Dobrik Has The Final Word On Rumours He’s Dating Natalie Mariduena
Joe Jonas Reveals Who He And Sophie Turner Forgot To Invite To Their Wedding
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Fans Comparing Her To Selena Gomez
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Get Your Fan Questions In For Craig David!
Life
What Can Masturbation Do To Your Mental Health?
Did David Dobrik Just Confirm He’s In A Relationship With Madison Beer?