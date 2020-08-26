Get Your Fan Questions In For Jorja Smith!

Earlier this month Jorja Smith dropped her powerful video for 'By Any Means', the lead release from Roc Nation's Reprise, ​a collection of songs curated by the label for a forthcoming initiative comprised of multiple artists uniting to let their voices be heard in musical protest, and we can't wait to hear it.

Of the release, Smith said,​ "The inspiration behind 'By Any Means' really came from going to the Black Lives Matter protest and leaving thinking, what can I do to keep this conversation going? It’s not just a post on social media, it's life."

The BRIT Award winning and Grammy-nominated artist will be joining us soon to chat all things new music and more on MTV Asks At Home, and we want to throw YOUR questions into the mix.

