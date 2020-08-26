MTV Asks

Get Your Fan Questions In For Jorja Smith!

Send us your best Q for Jorja and she could be answering it soon on MTV Asks At Home...

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 18:01

Earlier this month Jorja Smith dropped her powerful video for 'By Any Means', the lead release from Roc Nation's Reprise, ​a collection of songs curated by the label for a forthcoming initiative comprised of multiple artists uniting to let their voices be heard in musical protest, and we can't wait to hear it.

Of the release, Smith said,​ "The inspiration behind 'By Any Means' really came from going to the Black Lives Matter protest and leaving thinking, what can I do to keep this conversation going? It’s not just a post on social media, it's life."

The BRIT Award winning and Grammy-nominated artist will be joining us soon to chat all things new music and more on MTV Asks At Home, and we want to throw YOUR questions into the mix.

To ask Jorja a question, all you need to do is enter it into the form below, and if yours is picked, you’ll be able to see her answer it on MTV Asks Jorja Smith At Home, airing soon on MTV Music.

 

Latest News

MTV Asks Jorja Smith
Get Your Fan Questions In For Jorja Smith!
Bella Thorne 'Breaks OnlyFans Record' By Allegedly Earning $1 Million In 24 Hours
Charli D’Amelio Announces Her First Book About Staying Positive On Social Media
Inside Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian’s Luxurious Palm Springs Getaway
Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Body Insecurities During A Lingerie Scene In Riverdale
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With Friends Amid Scott Disick Split Rumours
Taylor Swift Just Made A Surprise Cameo In Selena Gomez’s New Cooking Show
Tributes Pour In After RuPaul’s Drag Race Queen Chi Chi DeVayne Dies Aged 34
Glee’s Dianna Agron Has ‘Split From Mumford & Sons Husband Winston Marshall'
Dixie D’Amelio Launches A YouTube ‘Talk Show’ As Charli Quizzes Her On Dating Rumours
Get To Know - Babeheaven
Get To Know: Babeheaven
Ariana Grande And Lady Gaga To Perform ‘Rain On Me’ At An Outdoor Location For The MTV VMAs
Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Launched A Quarantine Instagram Series
Niall Horan Shares Photo Of His Injured Foot After Snapping Ligaments On A Night Out
Addison Rae Had The Most Empowering Response After Being Branded ‘Fat’ By A Twitter User
Charli D’Amelio Calls Out A TikTok User Who Misgendered Trans Woman Nikita Dragun
Kylie Jenner Goes 100% Make Up Free As Fans Praise Her Fresh-Faced Look
Cardi B ‘Won’t Engage’ With Carole Baskin’s Criticism Of Her And Megan Thee Stallion's WAP Music Video
Michael Costello Drags Kylie Jenner For Not Giving Credit To Fashion Designers
22 Ways To Look Busy At Work While Doing Absolutely Nothing

More From MTV Asks

MTV Asks Jorja Smith
Get Your Fan Questions In For Jorja Smith!
MTV Asks Aitch At Home
Get Your Fan Questions In For Aitch!
YUNGBLUD – Weird! (MTV Asks At Home Exclusive Acoustic Performance)
MTV Asks
YUNGBLUD – Weird! (MTV Asks At Home Exclusive Acoustic Performance)
MTV Asks Mel C
Get Your Fan Questions In For Melanie C!
MTV Asks Zara Larsson
Get Your Fan Questions In For Zara Larsson!
MTV Asks Madison Beer
Get Your Fan Questions In For Madison Beer
MTV Asks Craig David
Get Your Fan Questions In For Craig David!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - YUNGBLUD
Get Your Fan Questions In For YUNGBLUD!
Alesso and Liam Payne
Get Your Fan Questions In For Alesso & Liam Payne
MTV Asks KSI
Get Your Fan Questions In For KSI!
Bastille - Joy - Live MTV Asks Performance
MTV Asks
Bastille – Joy (Live)
MTV Asks
Bastille’s Survival Guide To The Apocalypse | MTV Asks Bastille | MTV Music

Trending Articles

MTV Asks Jorja Smith
Get Your Fan Questions In For Jorja Smith!
Bella Thorne 'Breaks OnlyFans Record' By Allegedly Earning $1 Million In 24 Hours
Charli D’Amelio Announces Her First Book About Staying Positive On Social Media
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Body Insecurities During A Lingerie Scene In Riverdale
Inside Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian’s Luxurious Palm Springs Getaway