Get Your Fan Questions In For Madison Beer
This is your chance to get your question to Madison on MTV Asks At Home...
Friday, May 15, 2020 - 09:35
Next up on our MTV Asks At Home hit list is the stunning Madison Beer!
We'll be dialling up Madison really soon for a lockdown chat and as ever, we want to throw in questions from her fans...
To be in with a chance of having your question answered, all you need to do is enter it into the form below, and if yours is picked, you’ll be able to see them answer it on MTV Asks Madison Beer At Home, airing soon on MTV Music.
Good luck!
Boy, you're such a lost cause
Now your name is crossed off
How you gonna fix this?
You can't even fix yourself
It was almost two years
That I chose to spend here
All alone on New Year's
Thinkin', "What the Hell?"
I don't wanna break your thread and needle
Tryna stitch you, but I can't, I refuse
Shouldn't love you, but I couldn't help it
Had a feeling that you never felt it
I always knew that you were too damn selfish
Don't know why I looked the other way
I wanted you to change, yeah
I shouldn't love you, but I couldn't help it
I always knew that you were too damn selfish
I bet you thought you gave me real love
But we spent it all in nightclubs
All you ever wanna do is lie
Why you always such a Gemini?
Baby, who you tryna run from?
Me or all your problems?
You know you will never solve 'em
You don't even know yourself
I don't wanna break your thread and needle
Tryna stitch you, but I can't, I refuse
Shouldn't love you, but I couldn't help it
Had a feeling that you never felt it
I always knew that you were too damn selfish
Don't know why I looked the other way
I wanted you to change, yeah
I shouldn't love you, but I couldn't help it
I always knew that you were too damn selfish
(I don't wanna break your thread and needle)
(Tryna stitch you, but I can't, I refuse)
But it's not possible
Plus I'm not responsible
For your self-made obstacles
Put my heart in the hospital, woah, woah-oh
Shouldn't love you, but I couldn't help it
Had a feeling that you never felt it
I always knew that you were too damn selfish
Don't know why I looked the other way
I wanted you to change, yeah
I shouldn't love you, but I couldn't help it
I always knew that you were too damn selfish
Oh-oh, mm
Writer(s): Madison Beer, Leroy Clampitt, Elizabeth Boland
