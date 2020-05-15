Get Your Fan Questions In For Madison Beer

View the lyrics

Boy, you're such a lost cause

Now your name is crossed off

How you gonna fix this?

You can't even fix yourself

It was almost two years

That I chose to spend here

All alone on New Year's

Thinkin', "What the Hell?"



I don't wanna break your thread and needle

Tryna stitch you, but I can't, I refuse



Shouldn't love you, but I couldn't help it

Had a feeling that you never felt it

I always knew that you were too damn selfish

Don't know why I looked the other way

I wanted you to change, yeah

I shouldn't love you, but I couldn't help it

I always knew that you were too damn selfish



I bet you thought you gave me real love

But we spent it all in nightclubs

All you ever wanna do is lie

Why you always such a Gemini?

Baby, who you tryna run from?

Me or all your problems?

You know you will never solve 'em

You don't even know yourself



I don't wanna break your thread and needle

Tryna stitch you, but I can't, I refuse



Shouldn't love you, but I couldn't help it

Had a feeling that you never felt it

I always knew that you were too damn selfish

Don't know why I looked the other way

I wanted you to change, yeah

I shouldn't love you, but I couldn't help it

I always knew that you were too damn selfish



(I don't wanna break your thread and needle)

(Tryna stitch you, but I can't, I refuse)

But it's not possible

Plus I'm not responsible

For your self-made obstacles

Put my heart in the hospital, woah, woah-oh



Shouldn't love you, but I couldn't help it

Had a feeling that you never felt it

I always knew that you were too damn selfish

Don't know why I looked the other way

I wanted you to change, yeah

I shouldn't love you, but I couldn't help it

I always knew that you were too damn selfish



Oh-oh, mm

Writer(s): Madison Beer, Leroy Clampitt, Elizabeth Boland Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com